Monsoon Warnings in India: Heavy Rains and Flood Risks from 20–26 June 2025

NEW DELHI – India’s southwest monsoon arrived early in 2025, reaching Kerala on 24 May, well ahead of schedule. This rapid start brought some relief from the heat but also set the stage for a stretch of heavy rainfall and widespread disruption.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and private weather मौसम forecasters, such as Skymet, have predicted rainfall at 105% of the long-term average, signalling above-normal rain across several states from 20 to 26 June.

Many regions are bracing for flooding, damage to infrastructure and risks to life, especially in areas known to be vulnerable. The following मौसम update covers the expected weather and highlights the states most at risk during this critical week.

Monsoon Progress and मौसम Weather Alerts

By 17 June, the monsoon had covered much of Gujarat, West Bengal and the Northeast. It moved on to Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh. By 19 June, the IMD confirmed its entry into Rajasthan and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with the system likely to reach northern and central India by 25 June.

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, possibly developing into a tropical depression by 20–21 June, is likely to intensify rain in many regions. The IMD has warned of “very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall” in isolated spots, particularly from 19 to 21 June, with the effects lasting until 26 June.

Areas Facing Flood Risk

The following states face the highest risk of flooding and waterlogging during this period:

West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar: These eastern states are on high alert. Heavy rain is expected from 20 to 22 June, with West Bengal and Jharkhand likely to see isolated downpours exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours. Low-lying parts of Bihar, including Patna, could see urban flooding as rivers swell. Social media reports point to a possible tropical depression affecting these states, raising flood risks.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: Central India is preparing for moderate to heavy rain from 20 to 25 June. Cities like Indore and Bhopal may see waterlogging, with eastern Madhya Pradesh at higher risk due to its position near the monsoon trough. Forecasts suggest that drainage systems could be overwhelmed by the end of the week.

Uttar Pradesh: The east of the state, already seeing monsoon rain by 19 June, will get heavy showers through 23 June. The farming plains here are prone to flash floods, especially if the rain band moves north. Western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi may experience moderate showers between 24 and 26 June, which could ease later in the week.

Gujarat and Rajasthan: Gujarat, already soaked since mid-June, is expected to receive more heavy rain, with some areas likely to see very high totals up to 21 June. Coastal spots like Surat are especially at risk. Rajasthan, now under the monsoon, will have moderate to heavy rain in the south, with flood concerns in low-lying districts.

Coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra: The early monsoon brought strong rain to these western states, and forecasts show more heavy showers until 20 June. Mumbai, which saw over 200 mm in a day on 25 May, could face more intense rain from 20 to 22 June, bringing another round of urban flooding.

How Weather मौसम Impacts Daily Life

The early and intense monsoon has already exposed weaknesses in the city’s infrastructure. Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, with their old drainage networks, are prone to waterlogging, as seen in Mumbai on 25 May when floods halted trains and blocked roads. Rural areas, which rely on the monsoon for farming, risk crop losses if flooding continues. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, highlighting the need for quick action.

State governments are moving to protect people. In Kerala, schools in flood-prone areas have been closed, and relief camps are active. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force have worked in Maharashtra and Solapur, with similar operations planned for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities urge residents to avoid flood-prone spots, protect electrical items and watch for IMD updates.

Summary

Between 20 and 26 June 2025, India’s monsoon will bring needed rain but also the threat of floods in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra. While above-average rain benefits agriculture, it also calls for strong disaster planning to reduce harm. Staying informed and following local warnings will help keep communities safe as the season reaches a critical stage.

