Indian Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman Dies Of Heart Attack

NEW DELHI — Varinder Ghuman, the celebrated bodybuilder and actor, died on Thursday evening after a sudden cardiac arrest during what was expected to be a routine medical procedure.

He was 42. Known across India as “He-Man” and widely hailed as the first professional vegetarian bodybuilder on the global stage, he was declared dead at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar at around 5 p.m. His death came only a day after Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was killed in a bike accident, deepening the sense of shock in Punjab’s cultural and sporting circles.

Varinder Ghuman, a 6-foot-2 figure from Jalandhar with a career that spanned bodybuilding, cinema, and public life, had visited the hospital earlier in the day with persistent shoulder pain linked to a recent muscle tear near the chest.

His manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the planned procedure was for a bicep injury, carried low risk, and that Ghuman was due to return home the same evening. According to him, Ghuman was cheerful before the operation and spoke about resuming training soon. Following surgery, he suffered two cardiac arrests.

Doctors attempted resuscitation, and tense scenes unfolded as friends and relatives waited outside. A senior clinician, requesting anonymity, said the surgery went as planned, but a sudden heart complication claimed his life. His nephew, Amanjot Singh, later told PTI that the family was shattered and could not fathom the sudden loss.

Varinder Ghuman Tributes

News of his passing spread quickly across social media, Punjabi cinema, and fitness communities, drawing tributes from political leaders, athletes, and fans. Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on X that Varinder Ghuman embodied the pride of Punjab and that his death was a national loss.

He praised Varinder Ghuman’s strict vegetarian routine and said it inspired many to pursue health with discipline. Congress MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa expressed deep sorrow in Punjabi, crediting Ghuman’s work ethic and talent for bringing honour to Punjab on the world stage.

The sporting community mourned as well. Former India hockey captain and MLA Pargat Singh shared that the news was deeply painful, recalling Ghuman’s devotion to a vegetarian lifestyle and his disciplined approach to training. He prayed for peace for the departed soul.

Fans crowded Ghuman’s Instagram account, which has more than a million followers, leaving simple messages of disbelief and thanks. One admirer called him a vegetarian Hercules and said his strength came from his spirit.

Another young gym-goer from Ludhiana wrote that Ghuman’s journey encouraged him to give up meat and lift heavier, and said the loss felt like that of a brother. Punjabi stars, including Mankirt Aulakh and Nirmal Rishi, remembered him as a gentle giant with warmth and grit.

Concerns about Drug Use

Close friend and bodybuilder Harminder Dullowal told The Tribune that no one expected such an outcome, describing Varinder Ghuman as unshakeable and the sort who shrugged off injuries. Many people reflected on the irony of a man at the peak of physical power dying from a heart issue.

Online debates broke out about cardiac risk among fitness icons. Some users questioned the point of strict health routines if a man like Ghuman could suffer a fatal heart attack. Others raised concerns about drug use in competitive sport.

Varinder Ghuman, for his part, had long maintained his clean, plant-based approach to training and often credited it for his achievements.

Born in 1983 in Gurdaspur, Varinder Ghuman’s rise from a small-town hopeful to global figure was built on hard work, pride in his Sikh identity, and a relentless focus on training. He entered bodybuilding in the early 2000s and soon stood out for his height, symmetry, and stage presence.

He won the Mr India heavyweight title in 2009 and finished runner-up at Mr Asia soon after. What set him apart was his commitment to vegetarianism, unusual in a sport often linked to meat-heavy diets. He often said he wanted to prove that muscle and mass could be built without eating meat, inspiring a wave of young athletes to rethink nutrition and training.

His international profile rose in 2013 at the Arnold Classic in Spain. There, Arnold Schwarzenegger selected him as the Asia ambassador for his fitness brand, impressed by his height and strict routine. Ghuman often smiled when recalling that moment, saying it validated his “Veer” persona and gave him confidence to push further.

Punjabi Film Debut

Across more than 100 competition wins, he built a strong following and used his platforms to promote wellness, Punjabi roots, and motivational Sikh teachings. His Instagram videos, which often paired heavy lifts with gurbani, drew large audiences and turned him into a figure many looked to for advice on lifestyle and discipline.

Acting came soon after his success on stage. He made his Punjabi film debut with the lead role in Kabaddi Once Again in 2012, bringing his physicality to a story about rural sport and tradition. Bollywood followed. He appeared in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, adding muscle and presence to a survival thriller set in the mangroves.

He had a strong part in Marjaavaan in 2019 alongside Sidharth Malhotra, then a standout turn as Shakeel, a Pakistani prison guard, in Salman Khan’s hit Tiger 3 in 2023. He often spoke fondly about working with Salman Khan, saying the star jokingly referred to him as Punjab da Terminator. Away from the screen, he had begun speaking about public service and planned to stand in the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, with a focus on youth fitness and rural uplift.

Family was central to his life. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. His last Instagram post, a tribute to Rajvir Jawanda, now reads like a stark reminder of life’s uncertainty.

“Life is unpredictable, cherish every moment,” he wrote. Jalandhar is preparing for his funeral today, as the city that shaped him now bids farewell to a man many saw as a symbol of possibility. Gym floors from Ludhiana to Los Angeles will feel a little heavier as lifters pause to honour his memory.

Varinder Ghuman’s journey changed how many in India see strength, diet, and success. He showed that discipline, patience, and a clear routine could build a life as robust as his physique. He celebrated his culture, shared his faith, and opened doors for young athletes who did not fit the usual mould. The outpouring of grief speaks to the mark he left, both in sport and on screen. Waheguru ji, keep him close. Rest in power, Veer Varinder.

