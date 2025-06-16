Bridge Collapse in Western India Killing 4, Injuring Dozens

NEW DELHI – A bridge over the Indrayani River in western India’s Maharashtra gave way on Sunday afternoon, leaving at least four people dead and dozens hurt. Officials said the collapse happened in the Kundamala area near Talegaon Dabhade.

Emergency teams, including India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched a large rescue effort soon after.

The bridge, often visited by tourists and local families, failed around 3:30 PM when many people stood on it. About 125 visitors were believed to be on the bridge at the time. Recent heavy rain had caused the river to swell, making rescue work even harder, though the skies were clear when the bridge fell.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the accident a tragedy and confirmed four deaths. Authorities identified the victims as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, Vihaan Mane, and one person who had not yet been named. More than 50 people were sent to local hospitals, with 18 seriously hurt and six in critical condition.

Rescue work began quickly, with residents helping pull people from the water and wreckage before the NDRF arrived. Anil Pawar, who owns a nearby shop, said he and others rushed to help when they heard cries from the river.

The NDRF, along with the State Disaster Response Force, police, fire brigade, and volunteers, soon took over, bringing boats, rescue gear, and 15 ambulances to the scene.

Crews continued to search downstream for anyone who might have been swept away by the strong current. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the fast response and said several lives had been saved. He spoke with Chief Minister Fadnavis to get updates on the situation.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Cyprus, also checked in and offered central government support.

Early reports suggest the bridge, built 30 years ago for farmers, was not designed for so many people at once.

Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the site and pointed out warning signs, saying the bridge was only for pedestrians and two-wheelers were not allowed. He blamed overcrowding, rust, and the recent heavy rain for the collapse.

The state government has offered 500,000 rupees (about £4,800) to families of the victims and will pay for medical care for those injured. This incident has sparked new worries about the safety of older bridges in India, especially in tourist areas.

In 2022, a similar bridge collapse in Gujarat killed 132 people, raising calls for better checks and maintenance.

Rescue teams kept working into Monday, with officials concerned the number of deaths could rise. At least one person was still trapped under debris, and others were missing. Strong currents, fed by recent rain, slowed the search and made the job even tougher for those helping at the scene.

