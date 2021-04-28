4 Long-Term Data Storage Ideas For Your Business

Long-term data storage is essential for any business that deals with a lot of important information. There are plenty of advantages to storing such information over the short term, but the downside is that you might be unable to access the information when you need to years or decades from now. This is one of the main reasons why so many businesses opt for medium-term data storage instead.

If your business does not deal with the sorts of information that would require long-term data storage, then you may be wondering just how this sort of system could help your business. By storing information for longer, you will be able to make sure that you always have access to the information anytime. If you plan on keeping your documents for the long term, here are some storage ideas you should consider.

Convert Your Files Using GogoPDF

Some file formats might not be suitable for long-term storage as they could easily be hacked or damaged. Therefore to store the documents, you might need to convert them to a more suitable format. For example, PDF/A. PDF/A is a version of PDF that you can use to store and preserve documents for a longer period. To convert PDF to PDFA you can use GogoPDF. And in four easy steps, you would have your PDF/A document.

GogoPDF has a simple interface and is easy to use. You don’t need to be an IT expert to convert your document. All you need to do is upload, wait for the conversion, then download.

Use External Hard Drives

External hard drives are a safe and simple method of backing up data from your computer. This type of storage is easy to use and is very reliable. Still, there are some potential pitfalls with external hard drives that you have to be aware of before relying solely on them as your main form of file storage.

One problem that most people have with their backups is that they don’t perform well under heavy loads. If you’re regularly performing backups, you may end up with a slow response from your external hard drive.

Another problem with using an external hard drive for your backups is that they can become corrupted. Slowdowns can also create a large delay in data transfers, which can cause the backup to become slower.

Use DVD

The DVD is an extensively used digital optical disc storage format developed and introduced on March 31, 1997. Although most people might consider it outdated, DVDs can store nearly any form of digital information. You can view DVDs easily on PCs, laptops with a DVD player. A DVD contains both audio and video information, which are packaged into data that can be read by a DVD player or television at the desired location.

A DVD can store thousands of movies, audio and video programs, and even text files. Thus, if one is looking for long-term data storage solutions, a DVD can provide the optimum solution.

USB Flash Drive

A USB flash drive is an external device used for data storage, which comes with an integrated Universal Serial Bus and flash memory. It can store various types of data such as text, images, video clips, audio files, programs, documents, etc. Most people use these to store important data that they often need regularly, such as personal documents or work-related files. They are portable and do not take up much space.

Generally, these data storage devices are small in size and could easily fit into the palm of your hand. They can be easily carried from place to place and used to store documents in different formats. Today, many companies sell these flash drives with an array of applications and features that can be easily accessed by PC users.

The size of a USB flash drive makes it so useful. You can download videos and music directly from it without having to burn the media to a CD or a disk. You can also keep all your documents, pictures, videos, and music on these storage devices for up to 8 years. DVDs and external hard drives can store data for up to 5 years only.

Any Drawbacks In Using Long-Term Storage Methods?

One of the biggest drawbacks of opting for long-term data storage is the cost of purchasing the storage space. Of course, the larger your business is then the greater the amount of space you will need. And in this case, the price you pay will certainly reflect this. However, it is important to remember that the cost of not storing old information can cost you, even more, when you can’t access it.

Another drawback of some of these types of storage mentioned is that you are limited to the speed at which the information can be retrieved. If you need to access information very quickly you will find that this can become problematic.