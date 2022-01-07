Peter Bogdanovich – Director of ‘The Last Picture Show’ Dies at 82

The renowned American actor, and filmmaker, Peter Bogdanovich, passed away recently. Bogdanovich was 82. His movies gained massive popularity among Oscar-nominated filmmakers. Among his best-known movies are What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, The Sopranos, The Other Side of the Wind, and many others.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Bogdanovich passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday night at midnight. His daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, issued a statement revealing that her father died of complications related to Parkinson’s disease. During this very difficult time, the Bogdanovich/Stratten family wishes to thank everyone for their support and love.

Celebs mourn the loss of Peter Bogdanovich

As soon as the news of the passing of American artist Peter Bogdanovich broke on the internet, a number of celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Paul Feig, Rob Lowe, Glenn Caron, Ben Mankiewicz, Frances Fisher, James Urbaniak, and others expressed their grief on Twitter. Jeff Bridges has taken to Twitter to express his heartbreak at the news and added how much he loved him. He added that he would leave them with a gif of his incredible movies. In addition to being a brilliant director, Peter was an accomplished author and a great critic. He was even mourned by his director, Rod Lurie. Similarly, the English actor Cary Elwes took to Twitter to express his sadness over the passing of one of his closest friends. Furthermore, Peter was described as a gentle soul with a big heart, and he expressed his gratitude to have worked with him. Here are some celebrities’ reactions to the death of Peter Bogdanovich.

My heart is broken – my dear friend Peter is no longer with us in the physical form. I loved him and will miss him. What a wonderful artist. He’s left us with the gift of his incredible films and his insights on the filmmakers he so admired. I love you Peter. pic.twitter.com/6L1jWAGBOK — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 6, 2022

#PeterBogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82. He was a brilliant director (SAINT JACK is the masterwork you may not know) and also a marvelous film critic and author. In many ways, he was the North Star of my career. RIP. https://t.co/RbBFcDjYJm — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) January 6, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of my oldest friends, legendary director & film historian, Peter Bogdanovich. Besides being extraordinarily talented, he was a gentle soul with an enormous heart. I am forever grateful to have worked with him. RIP Peter 😢🎬 pic.twitter.com/BrBBL2oXqM — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 6, 2022

One of my favorite comedies of all time and the movie that made me want to make people laugh when I was a kid, “What’s Up Doc?”, was made by the great Peter Bogdanovich. So sad to hear of his passing. Thank you for all you did for film, sir. RIP Peter. https://t.co/H1QbHRfMt7 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 6, 2022

