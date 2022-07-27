Nick Cannon’s Newborn Son, Legendary, Is Breastfed By Bre Tiesi on Instagram

(CTN News) – In a sweet Instagram snap Monday, Bre Tiesi breastfed her and Nick Cannon’s newborn son, Legendary.

This is how I get ready these days,” the 31-year-old model captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram account. That was the other boob that he kicked off.”

During the social media upload, Tiesi wore a black nursing bra, and her hair was clipped away from her face with the help of a clip.

In the background of the photo, there is a photo of the new mom with her makeup products on the counter, while nursing “snacks” and pumped breast milk can be seen in the foreground.

During the photo shoot, Legendary was swaddled in a white blanket, facing the camera away from him.

As reported by the Washington Post, Tiesi announced the arrival of Nick Cannon baby on June 28 through an Instagram slideshow that documented her “all natural unmedicated home birth,” which took place at her home.

The Los Angeles native wrote on her Instagram account that the experience has been “humbling,” adding, “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely” as Nick Cannon expressed his gratitude to her followers. My life has been forever changed as a result of this experience.

Nick Cannon was a partner she couldn’t have asked for more amazing or supportive, as she wrote further on in her blog post. In my opinion, Daddy did a great job showing us the way. It would not have been possible for me to do it without you. He can’t believe he’s here now. I can’t believe he’s here with us.”

According to the 41-year-old “All That” alum, “You never cease to amaze me! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you!”