Nick Cannon’s Newborn Son, Legendary, Is Breastfed By Bre Tiesi on Instagram

(CTN News) – In a sweet Instagram snap Monday, Bre Tiesi breastfed her and Nick Cannon’s newborn son, Legendary.
This is how I get ready these days,” the 31-year-old model captioned a mirror selfie on her Instagram account. That was the other boob that he kicked off.”
During the social media upload, Tiesi wore a black nursing bra, and her hair was clipped away from her face with the help of a clip.
In the background of the photo, there is a photo of the new mom with her makeup products on the counter, while nursing “snacks” and pumped breast milk can be seen in the foreground.
During the photo shoot, Legendary was swaddled in a white blanket, facing the camera away from him.
As reported by the Washington Post, Tiesi announced the arrival of Nick Cannon baby on June 28 through an Instagram slideshow that documented her “all natural unmedicated home birth,” which took place at her home.
The Los Angeles native wrote on her Instagram account that the experience has been “humbling,” adding, “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely” as Nick Cannon expressed his gratitude to her followers. My life has been forever changed as a result of this experience.
Nick Cannon was a partner she couldn’t have asked for more amazing or supportive, as she wrote further on in her blog post. In my opinion, Daddy did a great job showing us the way. It would not have been possible for me to do it without you. He can’t believe he’s here now. I can’t believe he’s here with us.”
Tiesi revealed in her “raw” YouTube vlog that her and Cannon’s baby boy was born with a “long crown” caused by a nuchal hand and needed “respiratory support” after birth.
Nick Cannon described the little one’s eventual tears as one of the “best sounds” she had ever heard.
While Legendary is Tiesi’s first child, Cannon has welcomed seven others: twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell; Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021, with Alyssa Scott; and twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa.
A day after De La Rosa announced she is pregnant again, the “Masked Singer” host hinted at more babies on the way.
