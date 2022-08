(CTN News) – The designer Issey Miyake was known for his boldly sculpted pleated garments and Steve Jobs’ black turtlenecks that were one of the biggest fashion brands in Japan at the time. He was 84 years old when he passed away.

Issey Miyake has already had a funeral service with his family and close friends, according to his office. As per the designer’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.

Issey Miyake became internationally famous in the 1980s for his avant-garde designs, which were immediately viewed as collector’s items by those who could afford them.

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art all preserve his designs today.

Steve Jobs , who wore his black turtlenecks almost exclusively from the 1980s onward, was also a lifelong customer.

Miyake was born in 1938 in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. After the bomb was dropped on the city in 1945, he developed a pronounced limp that would last throughout his life. Radiation exposure caused his mother’s death three years later. His traumatic childhood wasn’t mentioned until 2009, when he wrote about it in an op-ed in support of nuclear disarmament published in the New York Times, determined it wouldn’t be associated with his escape from the atomic bomb.

