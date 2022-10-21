Connect with us

West Nile Virus Case Reported In Rockland For 2022 Season
(CTN News) – In this season’s first human case in Rockland County, a man tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, the patient lives in Ramapo and is over the age of 50 years.

According to Ruppert, “this human case of West Nile virus reinforces the importance of protecting oneself against mosquito bites and removing standing water around one’s property where mosquitoes breed.”

The majority of mosquitoes do not test positive for disease-causing viruses. Nonetheless, a bite from a West Nile virus-infected mosquito can result in serious illness and, in some cases, death.

Even though a person’s chances of getting ill are small, those aged 50 and older are at the highest risk.

A West Nile virus infection does not always result in illness, according to Dr. Ruppert. Although West Nile can cause serious complications, including neurological disorders,

It can also cause a milder flu-like illness, including fever, headache and body aches, nausea, and occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The most effective way to prevent the virus is to cover up completely when outdoors for a long period of time and to use mosquito repellent.

It is advisable to avoid standing water in birdbaths, unused flowerpots, discarded tires, and even bottle caps. This is also true in small ponds or other stagnant bodies of water in your yard.

You may contact the Health Department at 845-364-3173 or visit http://bit.ly/2aXY0E4 for more information on reducing mosquito breeding on your property.

What are 3 signs of West Nile virus?

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

