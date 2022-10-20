As Flu Season Ramps Up, Several COVID Variants Emerge

(CTN News) – As flu season approaches, several omicron variants are becoming more prevalent.In the United States, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 account for 11% of viruses sampled.

The CDC reports that BA.4.6 and BF.7 account for another 12.2% and 5.3% of sampled viruses in America, respectively.

Cleveland Clinic hospitals are seeing a slight increase in hospitalizations. According to the Clinic, cases have increased from the low 800s to 895 in the Buckeye state as of Tuesday.

There are concerns that multiple variants may drive the next COVID-19 wave.

There is no one who wants to see another spike in COVID-19 cases, especially our local health officials.

This flu season, COVID-19 could be among several illnesses seeing a spike, according to Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Prakash Ganesh.

“I expect more respiratory illnesses over the winter due to the various viruses circulating around,” said Dr. Ganesh.

According to Dr. Ganesh, there are several reasons for the rise in cases.

COVID-19‘s new variants are milder, making some believe they do not have the virus.

When COVID first entered the field. Our symptoms were very different. We noticed a loss of taste and smell. People were thinking “Oh, this isn’t COVID because it’s not like my previous COVID symptoms.”. “I try to steer people away from that,” Dr. Ganesh said.

The second possibility is if people do not continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

Practicing mitigation strategies when levels are high in the community. Stay away from crowded areas as much as possible, said Dr. Ganesh.

If you’re worried about the upcoming flu season, Dr. Ganesh says vaccinations are still recommended.

Since we are entering flu season as well, we are trying to get vaccinated against COVID as well. Then we can prevent the next wave,” Dr. Ganesh explained.

“Not only are you protecting yourself, but you are also protecting your family and community,” explained Dr. Ganesh.

SEE ALSO:

Daily Mail Report On COVID-19 Research Deemed ‘False And Inaccurate’ By Boston University

Ocular Monkeypox And Needlestick Infections Reported By The CDC