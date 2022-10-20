Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

9 New Monkeypox Cases Reported In Clark County; Total Now At 270

(CTN News) – It has been reported that nine more monkeypox cases have been reported in Clark County, bringing the total number of cases to 270.

In the weekly data released today by the Southern Nevada Health District, there were a total of 137 cases reported with onset dates in mid-September and early October.

We want to point out that none of these cases have occurred during the past week, which is very important to note.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 27,558 cases and three deaths nationwide so far this year. A total of 5,278 cases have been reported in California, the highest number of any state.

CDC website states, “As of this writing, data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are the majority of the cases in the current outbreak of monkeypox.”

If you have come into close contact with someone who has monkeypox, regardless of your sexual orientation or gender identity, you are at risk of contracting the disease.

To prevent getting monkeypox, you should follow these steps. If you experience any symptoms of monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider.”

One of the first known cases of transmission of the disease to a health care worker occurred in Florida when a nurse was accidentally stabbed with a needle.

A report on the incident was published in the Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly report, which has been reported in the media as well.

