Connect with us

Health

Vaccines Against Dengue, Malaria, And Chikungunya
Advertisement

Health

Managing High Blood Pressure Through Diet

Health

Cheap Health Insurance Companies In The USA 2022

Health News

Avian Influenza - How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)

Health

Cheap Health Insurance: How to Find Low-Cost Plans in 2022

Health

Stay Healthy This Flu Season With These 5 Tips

Health

Boost Your Immune System To Ward Off Colds And Flu - Foods To Eat And Avoid

Health

Cancer; Trials Show Mixed Results For Colonoscopy in Preventing Cancer

Health

First Covid-19 AND Flu Test Pioneered By Irish Doctor Amid Twindemic Fears

Health

Latin America's Malaria Outbreak: What About The U.S.?

Health

A mosquito-Borne Virus Threatens Indiana Residents

Health

Kansas Bird Flu Detected In Two Counties

Health

3 Reasons to Use Acupuncture Induction to Induce Labour

Health

HHC and Cannabis: A Brief Overview

Health

Delta 9 THC: A Comprehensive Overview

Health

Vaccinations; Aurora VA Clinic Will Offer Flu Vaccinations On Saturday, Oct. 15

Health

Your Liver's Most Important Eating Habits

Health

The Legal And Safety Implications of Delta 8 Vape Carts

Health

A New COVID Symptom Hits The UK

Health

West Nile Virus Has Caused Two Deaths In The City

Health

Vaccines Against Dengue, Malaria, And Chikungunya

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Vaccines Against Dengue, Malaria, And Chikungunya

(CTN News) – September, October and November are regarded as the months in which dengue, malaria, and chikungunya infections are at their peak. This results in many deaths due to dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

A physician at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar, said that one should not take any medicine without consulting a physician, especially if one has a fever.

According to him, fevers such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya decrease platelets. The consumption of medicines such as Brufen or Aspirin in this situation can result in a rapid decline in the platelet count, resulting in hospitalization.

During a normal fever, paracetamol may be taken, but avoid taking any other medicine without consulting a doctor if you have low platelets or any other serious health condition.

LNJP Hospital has established a fever ward with 40 beds for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya patients. For patients in critical condition with decreased platelets, a separate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been set up.

In the past few weeks, 11 adults and two children were admitted to the LNJP Hospital with dengue and malaria symptoms. Of these, nine experienced mild to moderate symptoms and were discharged after recovering. Dengue, malaria, or chikungunya have not caused any deaths in the hospital.

In addition, Kumar gave special instructions regarding dietary intake and cleanliness, urging everyone to take precautions. Each individual should:

Stay hydrated
Do not allow water to accumulate anywhere in or around the house
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water in open tyres and coolers
*Use mosquito nets and insect repellents
As much as possible, wear full-sleeved shirts and cover your body.

What are the warning signs of dengue?

  • Abdominal pain or tenderness.
  • Persistent vomiting.
  • Clinical fluid accumulation.
  • Mucosal bleed.
  • Lethargy or restlessness.
  • Liver enlargement > 2 cm.
  • Laboratory finding of increasing HCT concurrent with rapid decrease in platelet count.

SEE ALSO:

Stay Healthy This Flu Season With These 5 Tips

Boost Your Immune System To Ward Off Colds And Flu – Foods To Eat And Avoid

Avian Influenza – How to Spot and Report Avian Influenza (Bird Flu)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop