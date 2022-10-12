Vaccines Against Dengue, Malaria, And Chikungunya

(CTN News) – September, October and November are regarded as the months in which dengue, malaria, and chikungunya infections are at their peak. This results in many deaths due to dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

A physician at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar, said that one should not take any medicine without consulting a physician, especially if one has a fever.

According to him, fevers such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya decrease platelets. The consumption of medicines such as Brufen or Aspirin in this situation can result in a rapid decline in the platelet count, resulting in hospitalization.

During a normal fever, paracetamol may be taken, but avoid taking any other medicine without consulting a doctor if you have low platelets or any other serious health condition.

LNJP Hospital has established a fever ward with 40 beds for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya patients. For patients in critical condition with decreased platelets, a separate Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has also been set up.

In the past few weeks, 11 adults and two children were admitted to the LNJP Hospital with dengue and malaria symptoms. Of these, nine experienced mild to moderate symptoms and were discharged after recovering. Dengue, malaria, or chikungunya have not caused any deaths in the hospital.

In addition, Kumar gave special instructions regarding dietary intake and cleanliness, urging everyone to take precautions. Each individual should:

Stay hydrated

Do not allow water to accumulate anywhere in or around the house

Mosquit oes breed in stagnant water in open tyres and coolers

*Use mosquito nets and insect repellents

As much as possible, wear full-sleeved shirts and cover your body.

What are the warning signs of dengue?

Abdominal pain or tenderness.

Persistent vomiting.

Clinical fluid accumulation.

Mucosal bleed.

Lethargy or restlessness.

Liver enlargement > 2 cm.

Laboratory finding of increasing HCT concurrent with rapid decrease in platelet count.

