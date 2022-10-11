Boost Your Immune System To Ward Off Colds And Flu – Foods To Eat And Avoid

Connect with us

(CTN News) – We should be thinking more about ways to boost our immune systems as the weather turns colder and winter approaches.

With a number of cold viruses, flu, and unfortunately Covid, enhancing your immune system has never been more important.

The good news is that keeping the body healthy does not always require copious amounts of medicine. Instead, some of the most effective ways to do this can be found in the refrigerator and pantry.

A wide range of nutrients, particularly vitamins and minerals, are essential for the development and maintenance of a healthy immune system. However, what are the best types of foods to consume?

What to eat for a better immune system

Whether it’s viruses, bacteria, parasites, or toxic substances, is our first line of defence.

Vitamin A, C, D, and E are all essential for immune health, according to health experts.

Eat more zinc and iron-type foods along with these vitamins to prevent sicknesses.

A poor diet can compromise your ability to ward off infection by not providing enough energy and nutrients.

Keep pesky bugs at bay by adding vitamin dense foods to your diet.”

Clark recommends the following vegetables to boost the immune system:

Vitamin A, C, and K-rich kale.

Vitamin C and antioxidants in spinach

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in turmeric.

Zinc and iron

It helps the fight off invading bacteria and viruses.

Zinc-rich foods include oysters, beef, pecans, Brazil nuts, eggs, almonds, chicken, and buckwheat.

An immune system that is healthy is one that has a healthy level of haemoglobin.

The NHS recommends liver, red meat, nuts, dried fruit, fortified breakfast cereals, and soy bean flour as foods rich in iron.

Vitamin drips

Besides eating for a better immune system, a vitamin drip can boost energy levels and keep the body in tip-top shape, ready to fight off autumnal invaders.

The skin health drip level one from Get A Drip provides optimum hydration and added vitamins.

Vitamin C in the drip:

Keeping the immune system healthy during and after exercise

Energy-producing metabolism

Neuronal function

Psychology as it should be

Antioxidant protection

Fatigue reduction

Improved iron absorption.

