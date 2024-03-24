Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024

(CTN News) – The state Department of Health confirmed Friday that there has been a case of measles outside New York City for the first time in 2024, and the third in the state this year.

An unvaccinated young child was detected with the disease in Nassau County, according to the Wadsworth Center in Albany. With Nassau County health officials’ assistance, the DOH alerted the CDC and is monitoring the case. The Department of Health’s Commissioner James McDonald says the department is working with the county and Wadsworth Center to determine if there is any potential exposure.

During an update Saturday, the department stated that there was no indication the child had traveled abroad. In accordance with the update, the child has been hospitalized and all necessary infection control procedures have been implemented.

In order to protect themselves against measles, McDonald believes that it’s crucial to ensure that people have been immunized properly, and to seek vaccination as soon as possible if they have not already. A growing number of cases in New York, across the country, and across the world indicate our immunization rates are dangerously low.

As per the Department of Health, individuals must receive two doses of Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine in order to be protected. Anyone who is unsure of their vaccination records should contact their doctor or county health department. According to the Department of Health, individuals born between 1957 and 1971 should ensure that they have been properly immunized, as vaccines given during this time period may not have been reliable. People born before 1957 have likely already been exposed to the virus and are immune to it.

This report comes amid an increase in measles cases both in the United States and around the world. As of Thursday, 64 cases had been reported in 17 states, surpassing last year’s total. It was reported last month by Reuters that the WHO warned that by the end of the year, more than half of the world’s countries will be at high or very high risk of outbreaks of measles.

According to the Department of Health, measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease spread by breathing in the virus or touching a contaminated surface before touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. Fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash usually beginning at the hairline spread to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet are common symptoms.

In addition, individuals who are exposed should quarantine for 21 days after exposure; those who test positive should isolate until four days after the rash appears, according to the Department of Health.

