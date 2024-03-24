Connect with us

Health

Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024
Advertisement

Health

Wellhealthorganic Buffalo Milk Tag: Upgrade Your Dairy to Nutrient-Rich

Health

Vape Product Sellers Targeting Kids in Thailand With "Toy Pods"

Health

How Can MRNA Vaccines Boost Livestock Production?

Health

Colorectal Cancer Blood Test Shows Promise In Early Detection, Study Finds

Health

Detecting Breast Cancer Earlier May Be Possible With Proteins In Milk And Blood

Health

Legislation On COVID-19 Vaccines Being Debated In Louisiana

Health

Instant Knockout Reviews: Does This Fat Burner Work?

Health

Surgeons Perform Worlds First Pigs Kidney Transplant in Human

Health

Pig Kidney Transplant Successful For First Living Human

Health

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Effortlessly Download Your ABHA Health Card

Health

The Intersection of Sport, Wellness, and Premium Meals

Health

Prostate Cancer Is Treated Successfully With a New Treatment Option

Health

Influenza Vaccination With Electronic Nudges Does Not Improve Clinical Outcomes

Health

The 'Dow Rab' Vaccine, Made In Pakistan, Has Been Launched

Health

Pfizer Sold Its Stake In Sensodyne-Maker Haleon For $3.5 Billion

Health

Researchers Say Intermittent Fasting Increases Cardiovascular Death Risk

Health

Study: Colorectal Cancer Blood Test Could Be Approved In 2024

Health

Studies Suggest Soybean Oil Diets May Cause Diabetes And Obesity

Health

Sydney's West Is On Measles Alert After a Baby Is Diagnosed.

Health

Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Despite Growing Measles Cases, New York Confirms Third Place In 2024

(CTN News) – The state Department of Health confirmed Friday that there has been a case of measles outside New York City for the first time in 2024, and the third in the state this year.

An unvaccinated young child was detected with the disease in Nassau County, according to the Wadsworth Center in Albany. With Nassau County health officials’ assistance, the DOH alerted the CDC and is monitoring the case. The Department of Health’s Commissioner James McDonald says the department is working with the county and Wadsworth Center to determine if there is any potential exposure.

During an update Saturday, the department stated that there was no indication the child had traveled abroad. In accordance with the update, the child has been hospitalized and all necessary infection control procedures have been implemented.

In order to protect themselves against measles, McDonald believes that it’s crucial to ensure that people have been immunized properly, and to seek vaccination as soon as possible if they have not already. A growing number of cases in New York, across the country, and across the world indicate our immunization rates are dangerously low.

As per the Department of Health, individuals must receive two doses of Measles-Mumps-Rubella vaccine in order to be protected. Anyone who is unsure of their vaccination records should contact their doctor or county health department. According to the Department of Health, individuals born between 1957 and 1971 should ensure that they have been properly immunized, as vaccines given during this time period may not have been reliable. People born before 1957 have likely already been exposed to the virus and are immune to it.

This report comes amid an increase in measles cases both in the United States and around the world. As of Thursday, 64 cases had been reported in 17 states, surpassing last year’s total. It was reported last month by Reuters that the WHO warned that by the end of the year, more than half of the world’s countries will be at high or very high risk of outbreaks of measles.

According to the Department of Health, measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease spread by breathing in the virus or touching a contaminated surface before touching the eyes, nose, or mouth. Fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash usually beginning at the hairline spread to the neck, torso, arms, legs and feet are common symptoms.

In addition, individuals who are exposed should quarantine for 21 days after exposure; those who test positive should isolate until four days after the rash appears, according to the Department of Health.

SEE ALSO:

Wellhealthorganic Buffalo Milk Tag: Upgrade Your Dairy to Nutrient-Rich

Vape Product Sellers Targeting Kids in Thailand With “Toy Pods”

How Can MRNA Vaccines Boost Livestock Production?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies