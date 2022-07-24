Prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis with 3 Easy Tactics

Simply put, deep vein thrombosis can be described as a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot is in the vein. There is always a chance of a deep vein blood clot taking place anywhere in your body. Usually, it occurs in the thigh or calf.

It would help if you treated DVT as it can lead to pulmonary embolism. It occurs when the blood clot breaks and travels via the blood resulting in a block in the lung artery. When you get diagnosed with DVT, medications will get prescribed.

These are generally blood thinners and anticoagulants. The medicines work to stop the clot from developing and also to prevent more extensive clots.

According to research, opting in for these medications in your house is secure and efficient. To know more about it, you can check out Xarelto generic cost. It will enable you to treat the symptoms and prevent the blood clot from developing with lifestyle changes and home remedies.

1. Treating deep vein thrombosis to live better

The primary focus of the treatment for deep vein thrombosis DVT at your house comprises:

Taking the anticoagulant medicine on time

Getting better with symptoms like leg swelling and pain

Making lifestyle changes

2. The tips for managing the symptoms at home

Patients suffering from DVT don’t always face symptoms. At times, it can simply lead to swelling and leg pain. Also, the discomfort generally occurs in the calf and might feel like a deep cramp. If you wish to remedy this at home, here are a few tips to follow:

Say yes to graduated compression stockings – They are specially fitted stockings that are tight in your feet and get lost on the leg, thereby generating pressure that keeps the blood from clotting and pooling.

Try to elevate the affected leg – Here, you need to ensure that your foot is raised above the hip.

You should take walks – Walking at least five times a day is essential to enhance the leg’s blood flow.

Patients who have been prescribed an anticoagulant medicine shouldn’t opt-in for aspirin or any other medication that has aspirin. It is also essential to avert non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including naproxen and ibuprofen.

3. The essential home tips for averting deep vein thrombosis DVT

Other than managing the symptoms, it is necessary to make adequate changes to the lifestyle so that you don’t face deep vein thrombosis DVT symptoms. You will come across a few people who are at an increased risk of developing deep vein thrombosis DVT, that includes:

Heavy smokers

People with lower extremities and surgery

Pregnant women

People who have a family history of this ailment

Finally, you must make a few essential lifestyle changes to manage this. You need to quit smoking and bring down your blood pressure by resorting to dietary changes, such as bringing down your sugar and salt intake.

You must also lose the excess weight the body. Ensure that you don’t sit for a long stretch of time. At times, while you are working, you need to get up and then walk around so that you can stretch your calves and move about freely. Make it a point to drink ample fluids to stay well.