Thailand to Reclassify Cannabis as Narcotic in 2024 Under New Draft Regulation
(CTN News) – Thailand has proposed draft legislation to redefine cannabis as narcotics beginning next year, as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government aims to curb widespread recreational marijuana use.

The Ministry of Public Health will reclassify cannabis buds as a “category five” drug beginning January 1, according to draft rules released on Tuesday. The usage of other plant parts, such as roots and leaves, will remain allowed.

The ministry will accept public feedback on the idea until June 25. Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated on Tuesday that he will consider proposals from both cannabis supporters and opponents.

The draft regulation does not include a grace period for firms to comply with the new standards. Thousands of pot dispensaries and other related businesses have arisen across Thailand since it became the first Asian country to legalize cannabis in 2022.

Earlier this year, Srettha directed officials to take steps to limit marijuana use for medical purposes. Cannabis advocacy groups and businesses have protested the policy shift, holding protests and threatening legal action against the premier.

The liberal usage of cannabis became a contentious political topic before Thailand’s national election last year. Srettha’s Pheu Thai Party ran a hardline anti-drug campaign before the election, promising to remove drugs from Thai society.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cannabis Use Causing a Financial Drain on Thailand’s Healthcare System

Thailand’s Public Health minister has reported that cases related to cannabis use have increased tenfold since the government decriminalized the plant as a narcotic. Cannabis-related treatment costs have increased from 3 billion to 20 billion as the population’s use increased.

During a public hearing on cannabis usage and its consequences on society on Saturday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin stated that since its decriminalization, more individuals have suffered from mental illnesses from cannabis use.

He noted that the government establishes an annual budget for treating people under the universal health care scheme.

“The funding for cannabis-related patient care increased from roughly 3 billion baht to 20 billion baht last year, after cannabis was decriminalized as a narcotic. “This is extremely high and makes us concerned about cannabis use,” he stated.

Furthermore, study in the United States indicated that children’s IQ declined by eight to nine points after using cannabis, indicating that the plant has an effect on brain development. The findings alarm the government, he stated.

He stated that the hearing on Saturday, which included adolescents, doctors and medical bodies, and civil society networks, was part of the government’s effort to relist cannabis, particularly cannabis buds, as a narcotic by the end of the year.

The current regulation classifies cannabis extracts with greater than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by total weight as narcotics.

According to Kriangkrai Puengchuea of the Substance Abuse Academic Foundation, 7,700 cannabis stores have opened across the country since the plant became legal.

These stores sell dried cannabis buds and cannabis-related goods, allowing customers to consume cannabis recreationally. A Western survey revealed that 40% of heroin addicts began their drug journey with cannabis.

Dr. Manit Sisurapanont, head of Thailand’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, stated that research in the United States has shown that people become hooked to cannabis use, which leads to mental health issues. In the long run, cannabis use can result in lower IQ and mental illnesses.

Dr. Prakarn Thomyangkoon, a member of Thailand’s Psychiatric Association, stated that heavy cannabis users may attempt suicide, and the plant’s ingredient can contaminate breast milk.

 
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

