Thailand Releases Data on Hospitalization Rate after Covid-19 Vaccines

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has released its data on the hospitalization rate of people who have been vaccinated with the Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines. The number of people hospitalized with symptoms after receiving covid-19 vaccines is 20-24 per 100,000 administered doses.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency diseases and health hazards, said on Thursday that so far 3.21 million doses of Sinovac vaccine and 1.94 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered in Thailand.

Of the Sinovac vaccine recipients, 993 had serious undesirable symptoms and were admitted for partial hospitalization, a ratio of 20 per 100,000 administered doses (0.020%).

Of the AstraZeneca vaccine recipients, 472 had serious undesirable symptoms and were admitted for partial hospitalization, a rate of 24 per 100,000 administered doses (0.024%).

Dr Chawetsan said common undesirable symptoms of inpatients who received Sinovac vaccine were dizziness (20%), nausea (15%), headache (12%), vomiting (8%), rash (7%), muscle pain (6%), diarrhea (5%) and itching (4%).

The symptoms common to other covid-19 vaccines

Among admitted recipients of AstraZeneca vaccine, common undesirable symptoms were fever (31%), headache (27%), dizziness (21%), nausea (21%), vomiting (20%), muscle pain (15%), fatigue (13%) and diarrhea (7%).

Dr Chawetsan also said 68 people had died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. Experts had considered 13 of the cases to date, and concluded they had nothing to do with the inoculations.

They died of coincidental events – eight with acute coronary syndrome (sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart), one with Immune Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (a blood disease), one with a pulmonary embolism (lung blood clot), one with purulent meningitis, one with intraabdominal aneurysm and one with a rupture aneurysm in the brain.

Dr Chawetsan said the Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines being administered in Thailand were safe.

Meanwhile, a senior district official who had recovered from Covid-19 in April died on Tuesday after being hospitalised with severe lung inflammation.

Wannee Khongthong, 58, deputy district chief of registration, died while receiving treatment at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital, Muang district chief Sarawut Jirapithakkul said on Thursday . He said her work colleagues had donated blood to help her, to no avail.

He said Wannee had previously been infected with the coronavirus disease and been treated, diagnosed as recovered and discharged from partial hospitalization in April.