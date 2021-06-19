How to Build a Successful Career as an SBI Apprentice

The State Bank of India (SBI) apprentice position is an administrative job that focuses on the fundamental functioning of the banking system. Selection for this prestigious position is done through a long and thorough recruitment process that involves multiple levels of testing. However, this is not a permanent position with the SBI.

The candidates that are recruited for this position have a contract tenure of 3 years. Keeping this in mind is very important to have a successful career. As the time to learn and grow as an SBI Apprentice is three years, aspirants should focus on gaining as much knowledge and experience as possible.

The main role of an SBI Apprentice is that of a trainee and includes learning and performing basic bank duties, learning about the banking system, after-sale services for SBI customers, etc. During three years of apprenticeship, all hired candidates will be paid a stipend by SBI based on their year of service; Rs. 15,000 per month for the first year, Rs. 16,500 per month for the second year, and Rs. 19,000 per month for the final year.

Even though this is not a permanent job opportunity, freshers and candidates who are looking to gain experience in the banking sector should take up this opportunity and make the best out of it. SBI’s apprenticeship program enables young individuals to learn the skills required in banking services.

The SBI Apprentice job is great for aspirants of other government jobs as it serves as a training period for them. It is an excellent opportunity with one of the leading public-owned banks of India and if selected, a candidate should not pass up on this opportunity. Just like other upcoming government exams, SBI Apprentice exam preparation also requires serious dedication and hard work.

For building a successful career as an SBI Apprentice, it is important to know and clear the selection process for the post. Every year thousands of vacancies are announced on the official SBI website. The vacancies are rolled out separately for every state and union territory of India. The knowledge of the official language of that state and union territory is important to apply for the position.

SBI Recruitment Process

The recruitment process of SBI Apprentice vacancies includes three stages of selection –

Online Objective Test Local Language Test Medical Exam

Clearing the SBI Apprentice exam requires time and practice along with the correct information about the exam syllabus and pattern. The first part of the selection process is the online objective test of 60 minutes and 100 marks. The online examination will test a candidate’s knowledge of Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, General English, and General and Financial Awareness. Each of these sections has 25 questions of 1 mark each, making the total number of questions 100. During the online examination, each incorrect answer will attract a penalty of 1/4th of a mark. Unanswered questions will not be penalized.

The second part of the selection process is the test of the local language. Every state and union territory has different local languages in which proficiency is required to become an SBI Apprentice. These languages will be mentioned in the notification of the vacancy announcement.

Candidates should be proficient in all aspects of the local language i.e., reading, speaking, writing, and understanding. This will not only help them clear the selection process but will also be useful while they are working in that particular state. Client interaction and after-sale service is an important part of the job profile of an SBI Apprentice and knowledge of the local language will allow them to do their jobs better.

The final stage of the selection process includes a medical examination where a candidate will be declared medically fit to take up this role.

Eligibility

There are certain eligibility criteria that a candidate must keep in mind before applying for this post –

Educational Qualifications: An undergraduate degree in any disciple from a recognized university is mandatory.

An undergraduate degree in any disciple from a recognized university is mandatory. Age Limit: A candidate should be at least 20 years of age and should not exceed 30 years as of 31 October of that year to be eligible to apply for the Apprentice position. Certain age relaxations are provided to different social categories.

Preparation

The pattern and structure of the SBI Apprentice exam are straightforward. There is one written examination that a candidate needs to clear to move ahead in the recruitment process. Knowing the exam pattern, the syllabus, and the structure is of utmost importance.

Preparation can only begin after an aspirant gathers this knowledge. A list of all the topics should be created and topics should be marked according to their importance in the exam and the level of knowledge and preparation of the candidate.

Maintaining a proper study schedule for a few months can help in kick-starting the preparation. Speed and accuracy are important parts of clearing any government or competitive exam. And, therefore, a candidate preparing for the SBI Apprentice exam should focus on practicing more questions and giving mock tests.

Career Growth with SBI

As this is a contractual job and is only applicable for three years from the date of selection, the scope of growth is in terms of learning, building, and developing skills and getting relevant experience and not permanency. No candidate is retained after three years of apprenticeship. This period of three years can be utilized by candidates to prepare for other competitive exams and strive to find a permanent government job.

SBI does not require a bond between the selected candidates and the organization. This provides flexibility to the candidates who are preparing for other government exams. If a candidate can clear any other examination during his/her time as an SBI Apprentice, they have the option to resign from this position.

Therefore, this makes the role of an SBI Apprentice more important and flexible. As this is a temporary position, all candidates should begin preparing for their future right from the beginning. They can explore other government exams where the three years of apprentice experience would hold value. They can also explore other private and public sector banks for different positions.