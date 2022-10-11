Cheap Health Insurance: How to Find Low-Cost Plans in 2022

(CTN News) – Most people can get cheap health insurance with a Bronze plan, which provides basic coverage.

If the plan has a limited doctor network or a low-cost sharing benefit, it may cost you more in the long run.

Start by comparing the cheapest quotes for the health coverage you need.

It can even provide financial security in case of accidents or diseases. This article will help you find cheap health insurance in the USA.

Cheap health insurance by the state

Individual cheap health insurance costs about $336 per month for the cheapest Bronze plan in each state. Many people don’t have to pay full price.

Low-income people can get a discounted rate on marketplace plans with premium tax credits or get free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid.

A person making $35,000 a year would pay an average of $47 a month for the cheapest Bronze plan.

Prices and availability of cheap health insurance policies vary by location and other factors.

cheap health insurance companies

For a Bronze plan, Kaiser Permanente has some of the cheapest rates. If Kaiser isn’t available, you can get a bronze plan from Friday cheap Health Plan for $361 a month or Ambetter for $377 a month.

Some companies will consistently offer lower rates when comparing affordable health insurance policies.

Low-cost providers often come with a tradeoff. Kaiser Permanente has a limited network of doctors, and Ambetter has bad customer service.

Your family’s needs should be considered when choosing a policy.

How to choose the most affordable health insurance plan

Your household income and medical needs determine the cheapest health insurance. Pick the right type of plan first because that will impact your total costs more than the company.

If you don’t have health insurance through your job and are looking for a cheap plan, we recommend the Bronze plan.

Low rates and coverage include prescription drugs, mental health services, and preventative care.

After-tax credits, about 80% of applicants can find a Bronze health insurance plan for $10 per month thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Upgrade to a Silver plan if you need moderate amounts of medical care or if you want a little more coverage.

It’s a little more expensive, but the better benefits can save you money.

Medicaid is cheap health insurance for low-income people. Many states let you qualify if you earn less than $18,754 or $38,295 for a family of four.

There’s also short-term health insurance, which can provide affordable stop-gap coverage. Plans don’t usually have restrictions or limitations.

4 ways to get cheap health insurance

1. Bronze health insurance plan

Cheapest rates

Free preventative care

How much you pay depends on your income

2. Silver cheap health insurance plan

More expensive than Bronze but has better medical benefits

How much you pay depends on your income

The only tier that’s eligible for cost-sharing reductions to lower the cost of medical care

3. Medicaid

Free or low-cost health insurance

Only available for those who are low income

4. Short-term health insurance

Cheap policies for stop-gap coverage

Does not have essential health benefits

Usually has restrictions on who can be covered and for how long

