Thai Youth Spending Up to 2,200 Baht Monthly on E-Cigarettes

A recent survey has revealed concerning trends in the use of e-cigarettes among Thai youth, including how they fund their purchases and their spending habits in Thailand



A recent study revealed that over 50% of participants depend on financial assistance from their families to purchase e-cigarettes. The average yearly spending on these products amounts to 27,000 baht, translating to roughly 2,200 baht each month on e-cigarettes.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak announced the results of a study carried out by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation in collaboration with the Thailand Youth Institute.

A recent survey has revealed insights from 400 e-cigarette users between the ages of 13 and 24 in Bangkok. A recent study has disclosed that 56.5% of participants relied on financial support from their parents or guardians.

Additionally, 87.75% of those surveyed indicated a weekly income ranging from 500 to 2,000 baht. Approximately 73% of individuals allocate between 501 and 1,000 baht weekly for e-cigarette purchases.

A recent study has underscored the considerable impact that media and online personalities exert on the behavior of young people.

“Happy New Life” Initiative

Participants indicated that portrayals of characters in films and the influence of social media personalities significantly impacted their choice to use e-cigarettes. A recent survey revealed that 16.25% of respondents experienced a “significant” impact, while 38.25% reported a “moderate” influence. This brings the overall influence rate to 54.50%.

Anukool highlighted the government’s apprehension regarding these trends, especially the influence of media on the decision-making of young individuals. The government has officially unveiled the “Happy New Life” initiative, marking a significant component of its New Year 2025 campaign.

A new initiative is urging Thai youth to focus on their health and financial well-being. The program promotes the idea of reallocating funds typically spent on e-cigarettes and non-essential purchases towards savings and investment opportunities.

A recent survey has revealed a significant increase in e-cigarette usage among Thai youth, soaring from 3.3% in 2022 to 17.6% in 2025, marking a staggering 5.3-fold rise.

The government is calling on young individuals to rethink their financial decisions and embrace healthier lifestyle practices in response to this concerning trend.

