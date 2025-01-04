US Surgeon Issues Advisory on Alcohol Consumption and Cancer Risk

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, has issued a new advisory warning Americans that alcohol consumption increases their risk of developing cancer.

In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Murthy advocated for updated health warning labels on alcoholic beverages to reflect this danger.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer, responsible for around 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – more than the 13,500 alcohol-related traffic fatalities each year,” added the doctor. He expressed concern that most Americans are unaware of the link between alcohol and cancer.

The warning comes as alcohol consumption rates increase during the COVID-19 outbreak, with more Americans reporting drinking alcohol.

According to the Surgeon General’s office, alcohol is now the third most common preventable cause of cancer in the United States, trailing only tobacco and obesity.

The recommendation emphasizes the well-established link between alcohol and an elevated risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, esophageal, liver, mouth, throat, and voice box cancer.

Surgeon General’s Report Urges Public Awareness on Alcohol and Cancer Risk

The danger exists regardless of the type of alcohol ingested, and it increases with larger consumption levels.

The Surgeon General’s Office also stated that the evidence against alcohol usage is expanding, with health hazards becoming more apparent. This contradicts long-held notions that certain forms of alcohol, notably red wine, have health benefits.

However, the guidance does admit some nuances. According to a report issued in December by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, moderate drinking—defined as two drinks or fewer per day for men and one for women—may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease but is also associated with an elevated risk of some malignancies.

For malignancies of the breast, mouth, and throat, the risk may begin with as low as one drink per day.

The Surgeon General’s office highlighted that factors, including an individual’s biology and environment, impact cancer risk.

Younger adults in the United States are increasingly viewing alcohol consumption as harmful to health.

Surgeon General Advocates for New Alcohol Consumption Guidelines Addressing Cancer Risk

According to a Gallup poll in August, nearly half of Americans now feel that having one or two daily drinks is hazardous, the highest level in the survey’s 23-year history. Younger adults were the most prone to view drinking as unhealthy.

In addition to the warning, the Surgeon General’s report recommends the development of new alcohol consumption guidelines that take cancer risk into account. It also emphasizes the significance of increasing understanding about the cancer risks connected with alcohol as people make drinking decisions.

To adopt these modifications, the Surgeon General’s office has advocated changing alcoholic beverage warning labels, although any changes would require congressional approval.

This is not Dr. Murthy’s first advice on public health issues. He has previously addressed issues such as firearm violence, loneliness, isolation, the impact of social media on juvenile mental health, and the mental health of caregivers.