Chiang Rai Launches Mobile Mammography Breast Cancer Screening

On Monday, the Deputy Governor of Chiang Rai Province presided over the opening ceremony of the mobile mammography breast cancer screening project (Mammogram) for women at risk and disadvantaged groups with representatives of the Kanchanabharami Foundation.

Deputy Governor Mr. Prasong Lao-on said that women are at high risk of developing breast cancer, with the morbidity and mortality rates continuously increasing, and that the best prevention is early screening.

Since the Kanchanabharami Foundation has established a mobile medical unit to screen women at risk for breast cancer, early screening can expedite treatment, reduce waiting times, and lower the mortality rate from breast cancer.

He stated that the Kanchanabharami Foundation has deployed four mobile vehicles to offer breast cancer screening services to women at risk and disadvantaged groups.

These include two high-performance mobile mammogram vehicles, a vehicle for breast examination and training by doctors and public health officers, and an exhibition vehicle to disseminate information about breast cancer. The initiative has received support from medical personnel from the Kanchanabharami Foundation and hospitals in Chiang Rai Province.

Currently, breast cancer is the most common cancer and the number-one cause of death for Thai women. The incidence of breast cancer continues to rise annually. Most patients will see a doctor when the disease has spread and in the later stages.

The cause of breast cancer is still unknown. The best way to prevent breast cancer is to screen as early as possible (early detection). Three methods are available for screening: self-breast examination, medical personnel examination, and mammogram.

In 2024, 51.93 percent of Thai women aged 30-70 in the area of responsibility received breast cancer screening from public health officers. Public health officers schedule this activity for 20 days, from November 18, 2024, to December 17, 2024.

