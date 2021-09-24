Four Amazing Benefits of Vitamin C IV Therapy

Vitamin IV Therapy injections have been growing in popularity in recent years, promising to deliver an infusion of essential vitamins to the body for a quick boost. But is this therapy, favoured by celebrities and influencers, really worth the hype? This article discusses all of that in-depth, along with the benefits of Vitamin C IV therapy.

What is Vitamin C IV Therapy?

Vitamin IV therapy consists of an intravenous (IV) injection of vitamins directly into the bloodstream through a drip. It is one of the fastest ways to introduce medication, vitamins, or minerals into the body. Generally, IV therapies are administered by healthcare professionals, such as nurses, for a variety of reasons that can range from medical emergencies to dehydration.

Most people are familiar with taking vitamin C supplements in tablet form. However, vitamin C is water-soluble, which means your body doesn’t store it. The excess vitamins not used by your body are simply flushed out via urine or sweat. An intravenous drip is a safe way to deliver a higher concentration of vitamins into the bloodstream where they are readily absorbed by your cells.

How does vitamin C IV Therapy Work?

Regardless of the type of IV therapy you receive, the procedure is straightforward. After disinfection of the injection site, a needle is placed directly into the vein, in most cases, it’s the arm.

IV therapy is delivered either by a manual or electronic pump. During IV therapy, you need to keep still so as not to dislodge the catheter. However, you can still read, watch TV or browse through your mobile phone while you wait for the vitamins to be delivered to your body. The whole treatment takes about 60-90 minutes, and most people will start feeling the benefits straight away and for days afterwards!

Benefits of Vitamin C IV Therapy

It’s excellent for the immune system

Vitamin C is known for being effective against bacteria and viruses. The effectiveness of vitamin C against the common cold has been the subject of several studies, and there is some evidence to suggest that in larger doses it may help reduce how long a cold lasts. Here are some ways in which Vitamin C can boost the immune system:

It supports the production of interferons which prompt cells to begin their protective defences. It enhances the function of phagocytes, types of cells that play a central role in the body’s immune response. Vitamin C also increases the production of B lymphocytes, white blood cells that produce antibodies which in turn help protect you from harmful illnesses.

A vitamin C drip can help you in avoiding illness as well as reducing symptoms if you are already sick.

It helps protect and strengthen your skin

Vitamin C IV therapy can help protect your skin against photodamage from the sun’s UV rays. It works from within, unlike sunscreen, and acts as an antioxidant that protects the cells from UV-induced free radicals. Likewise, excessive exposure to the sun can cause wrinkles and make your skin look old. Vitamin C also aids in regulating collagen production.

Collagen is a vital structural protein that keeps your skin firm, elastic and youthful. Vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis. A dose of vitamin C will not only boost collagen production but also leads to a healthier body. Collagen helps reduce wrinkles and protects from skin damage caused by photo-ageing. It can also help prevent and reduce dark spots due to excessive sun exposure.

Antioxidant benefits

If you are a skincare buff, you’ll know all about antioxidants. Antioxidants are special nutrients that protect cells against free radicals. Free radicals are highly charged molecules with an unpaired electron. They steal electrons from our cells, causing cell damage which can lead to a range of diseases. With antioxidants, you can fight off free radicals and neutralize them with a spare electron. Vitamin C is a very potent antioxidant. Not only does it fight off free radicals, but it also protects proteins and DNA from getting damaged.

Increased energy levels

Our bodies need vitamin C to produce L-carnitine, an amino acid that transports fats into the cells to be processed for energy. Therefore, vitamin C has a powerful influence on energy levels, and it should come as no surprise that fatigue is one of the first signs of a vitamin C deficiency. Vitamin C IV therapy can leave you feeling productive, energized, and ready to be on the move. It is one of the best energy boosters when you need a spontaneous pick-me-up. It is also one of the common ingredients in vitamin cocktail infusions which can be used to treat a multitude of conditions including a hangover.

Where Can You Get Vitamin C Injections in Thailand?

Vitamin C IV therapy is available at many private hospitals and wellness clinics across Thailand. If you’re in Bangkok, Malika Clinic provides a range of inexpensive vitamin IV treatments, including a “Bright & White” formula that contains a high dose of vitamin C to brighten the skin and reduce dark spots on the face and body.

