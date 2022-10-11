JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Warns The US Economy Is Headed For Recession Within a Few Months

“You can’t talk about the economy without talking about the future – and this is serious stuff,” Dimon said, citing inflation, quantitative easing, and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

He said these issues are likely to push the U.S. and the world into a recession – Europe is already in recession, and they’re likely to put the U.S. in some kind of recession six to nine months from now.

Last Friday’s jobs report showed that businesses continued to hire at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low, and average salaries rose.

Despite this, the jobs report raised concerns that the Federal Reserve is not making much progress in combating inflation.

In light of the Fed’s increased likelihood of raising borrowing costs at a rapid pace, the risk of recession will also increase.

Last month, employers reduced hiring and average wage increases slowed. According to economists, neither is falling fast enough for the Federal Reserve to slow its efforts to control inflation.