Connect with us

Health

FDA Approves New Non-Stimulant ADHD Medication "Onyda XR"
Advertisement

Health

Heatwaves Linked To Increase In Preterm Births, Study Finds

Health

Ozempic And Wegovy Prices Face Scrutiny From Novo Nordisk, Blames US Health System

Health

MRNA Vaccine Developed Against H5N1 Bird Flu By Scientists

Health

Revolutionary Stem Cell Therapy: Unlocking Nature's Fountain of Youth

Health

BLS Basics: The Essential Steps to Save a Life

Health

Rhinoplasty in Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide

Health

Study Links Diabetes Weight Loss Medications To Stomach Paralysis

Health

Dengue Outbreaks Linked To Indian Ocean Temperature Index

Health

Does The COVID-19 Pandemic Result From FLiRT Variants?

Health

ADHD in Adults: How to Improve Quality of Life? Self Help Tips

Health

Essential Pre-Surgery Tips for Your Mommy Makeover

Health

Hepatitis E Outbreak In China Linked To Undercooked Pork Liver

Health

Top 10 Private Dentists in Willow Grove, PA: Your Guide to the Best Local Dental Care

Health

Limited Testing For Bird Flu Leaves Safety Questions Unanswered

Health

Eli Lilly Will Spend $5.3 Billion In Indiana Expanding Mounjaro And Zepbound

Health

CDC Data Indicate a Rise In COVID-19 Strains In The United States.

Health

6 Common Misconceptions About Chiropractic Care Debunked

Health

Breast Cancer Detection Is Better With MRIs Or CEMs?

Health

Pfizer Plans To Save $1.5 Billion By 2027 In Its First Wave Of Cost-Cutting

Health

FDA Approves New Non-Stimulant ADHD Medication “Onyda XR”

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

24 seconds ago

on

FDA Approves New Non-Stimulant ADHD Medication "Onyda XR"

(CTN News) – Tris Pharma, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, has secured FDA approval for Onyda XR (clonidine hydrochloride), marking a significant development in the treatment options available for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Onyda XR is notably the first liquid non-stimulant medication designed for ADHD and the sole non-stimulant with nighttime dosing indicated.

Stimulant medications have traditionally been the primary treatment for ADHD, but they are not always effective for all patients and can come with challenging side effects.

Onyda XR: Advancing ADHD Treatment

Onyda XR offers an alternative approach, providing extended-release characteristics through Tris Pharma’s LiquiXR drug delivery technology. This innovation allows for once-daily dosing, enhancing convenience and potentially improving adherence among patients.

CEO and founder Ketan Mehta expressed optimism about the launch of Onyda XR, stating, “Tris anticipates having pricing details available as the launch approaches.”

The medication will be available for pediatric patients aged 6 and older, either as a standalone therapy or in combination with central nervous system stimulants.

ADHD

Tris Pharma’s Innovations in ADHD Treatment:

Tris Pharma, established 24 years ago, has built a reputation for its portfolio of specialty generics, branded products, and over-the-counter medications.

The company has previously faced scrutiny, including recent allegations from the state of Texas regarding the ADHD medication Quillivant XR, developed in partnership with Pfizer.

The development of Onyda XR builds on the success of Tris Pharma’s LiquiXR technology, which transforms immediate-release products into extended-release formulations.

This technology was pivotal in the conversion of clonidine, originally approved by the FDA for the treatment of high blood pressure 50 years ago, into Onyda XR for ADHD management.

Tris Pharma’s efforts to expand its ADHD medication offerings reflect its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of patients.

With Onyda set to launch in the second half of this year, the company aims to provide a viable alternative for those who do not respond well to stimulant medications.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies