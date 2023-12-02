Pfizer Was Sued In Texas For Exaggerating Covid’s Effectiveness

(CTN News) – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is facing a lawsuit from the attorney general of Texas, who alleges that the company misrepresented the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine and misled the public.

The lawsuit was filed by Ken Paxton in Lubbock state district court in northwest Texas. Despite the consensus among health experts and scientists that the vaccine is effective in preventing severe infection and death from COVID-19,

Paxton accuses Pfizer of engaging in false and deceptive practices.

This accusation violates the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to a press release shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Paxton contended that Pfizer’s assertions regarding effectiveness suggested that it would effectively bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it failed to do so within a year of its introduction.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleged that the claims of the vaccine being 95% effective were inaccurate and that both COVID-19 infection and death rates worsened as the vaccine became more widely available.

In November 2020, Pfizer released findings on the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine, revealing that it was 95% effective within the initial 28 days after vaccination.

The lawsuit also accused Pfizer of conspiring to silence individuals who criticized the vaccine, a common argument made by anti-vaccine proponents.

According to the Hill, Paxton’s lawsuit requests that be prohibited from making any assertions regarding the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer has responded to the attorney general’s request for financial restitution, stating that the state’s case holds no merit. The company emphasized that its COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 1.5 billion individuals and has effectively protected against severe outcomes of the virus.

Pfizer maintains that their representations about the vaccine have been accurate and grounded in scientific evidence. This lawsuit marks the second legal action taken by the attorney general against Pfizer in November.

The previous lawsuit accused the pharmaceutical company and another supplier of tampering with quality-control tests for ADHD medication intended for children.

