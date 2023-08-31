A Nationwide Outbreak of Dengue Fever has Broken out in Pakistan

(CTN News) – People in several regions of Pakistan still fall victim to dengue fever, which is spread by mosquitoes. Recently, 14 cases were reported in the Sindh province.

Ten of these instances were reported in the crowded metropolis of Karachi, while three were reported in Hyderabad and one in Sukkur. There have been 183 confirmed dengue fever cases in Sindh in only the month of August.

Karachi has the most reported incidents (148), followed by Hyderabad (27), Mirpurkhas (3), Sukkur (1), and finally Larkana (1). Karachi’s Eastern District has been hit particularly hard this month, with 82 confirmed cases.

Cases have also been reported in the South, Central, and Malir districts, but happily, this year, no fatalities have been attributed to dengue. Sindh has seen 923 cases of dengue fever in 2023.

Rawalpindi, the capital of the province of Punjab, is also experiencing a dengue epidemic. Twelve additional dengue cases have been verified in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 188.

Holy Family, DHQ, and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals are treating the affected patients now. Authorities have taken preventative measures by sealing off structures suspected of harboring dengue mosquitoes.

Notably, 3 buildings had to be quarantined because dengue SOPs were not followed, resulting in 57 reported cases. As part of the initiative to enforce compliance, 15 tickets were issued with a total fine of Rs. 50,000.

Since the outbreak began in 1953, there have been a total of 1953 cases reported; consequently, 448 structures have been sealed, and fines totaling 32,531,000 Indian rupees have been levied.

Dengue fever is a problem in and around Faisalabad, Pakistan. Five more patients were admitted to hospitals in August after being bitten by mosquitoes, a situation worse by the wet season.

There have been 53 confirmed cases of dengue fever so far in this area. Allied Hospital’s isolation ward has been used to contain the spread of this threat.

The health service has responded quickly, sending workers to eliminate dengue mosquito breeding grounds. The fight against dengue fever continues across Pakistan, from the province of Sindh to Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

Citizens are advised to take preventative measures and cooperate with instructions to protect themselves and their communities from this mosquito-borne threat while local authorities and healthcare staff work relentlessly to slow the spread of the virus.

