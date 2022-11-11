Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat & Cheese In 6 States

(CTN NEWS) – Listeria outbreaks in 6 states were connected to tainted deli meat and cheese, according to a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pregnant women, the elderly and individuals with weak immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness from listeria infection, which should be reheated “steaming hot” before eating.

Across six states, 16 people have been infected, and 13 have been hospitalized. In Maryland, the CDC reported that one person died; another became ill while pregnant and lost their baby.

New York, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey reported listeria illnesses. The infected ranged in age from 38 to 92, with an average age of 74. Men accounted for more than half of those sickened.

CDC reports that most people identified in the outbreak are of Eastern European descent or speak Russian, adding that the agency is still investigating why the outbreak disproportionately affects this group.

Infected people may have recovered without medical care, and thus their cases have gone unreported.

The CDC issued a warning, noting that “the true number of sick people in this epidemic is likely larger than reported” and that “the outbreak may not be confined to states with confirmed illnesses.”

CDC investigators found that five of the seven people who became sick in New York purchased sliced deli meat or cheese from NetCost Market, a chain of international food stores.

People sickened in other states reported buying meats or cheeses from delis in other states, the CDC said.

Listeria can easily spread from food to equipmentListeria faces and is difficult to eradicate in deli counters and food processing facilities.

When buying deli cheese or meat, the agency recommends cleaning your refrigerator and any containers or surfaces the meat or cheese may have touched with hot, soapy water.

According to the CDC, if you have symptoms of severe Listeria illness after eating meat or cheese from a deli, you should seek medical attention right away.

Symptoms of listeria usually appear within four weeks of infeListeriaut can take as long as 70 days. There are times when diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms are the first signs of infection.

Common symptoms include headaches, stiff necks, fevers, muscle pain, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

What is the greatest risk to whom?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food poisoning from Listeria is the third leading cause of death in the listeria States. People over 65, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women are particularly at risk.

People who are pregnant are especially at risk.

According to the CDC, a pregnant Hispanic woman is 24 times more likely to get a listeria infection.

The danger to a developing fetus is high when pregnant women experience flu-like symptoms. There is a risk of miscarriage, premature delivery, and stillbirth when pregnant women contract infections.

Listeria infection can cause newborns blood infections, meningitis, and other potentially life-threatening complications.

