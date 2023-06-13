Connect with us

Health

Obesity Impairs Brain Responses To Nutrients, Even After Weight Loss
Advertisement

Health

Heart Transplantation: Eligibility & Process Of A Life-Saving Procedure

Health

How to Lose Weight Without Feeling Hungry: Tasty and Healthy Food Choices

Health

A New Life with Alcohol Detox Program at the Innovo Detox Center

Health

Understanding the Disease Model of Addiction

Health

Stomach Ulcer Symptoms Can Be Confused With Indigestion Symptoms

Health

New Mexico And Walgreens Reach A $500M Settlement Over Opioids

Health

'Alzheimer's Drug' Clears Major Hurdle Towards Approval

Health

How Do I Know If My Clear Aligners Fit Properly?

Health News

The Role of Physiotherapy in Recovery from Personal Injury

Health

Discover the Revolutionary New Erectile Dysfunction Treatments

Health

NEC Baby Formula Lawsuit: A Brief Explanation And Recommendations

Health

Menstrual Cramps the 5 Causes, Types, and Home Remedies

Health

Exploring the 6 Different Types of In-Home Care Services

Health

If You Are Overweight, Taurine Supplements May Be Beneficial

Health

The Power of Affirmations in Transforming Soul Energy

Health

COVID-Linked Smell Loss Risk Much Lower Now: Study

Health

Are Parents' Vaccine Views Impacting Their Children's Health?

Health

Lung Bacterial Colonization Is Also Influenced By The Host Genome

Health

Depression In Children May Be Treated With Ketamine

Health

Obesity Impairs Brain Responses To Nutrients, Even After Weight Loss

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Obesity Impairs Brain Responses To Nutrients, Even After Weight Loss

(CTN News) – According to the latest study, brain responses to nutrients in the gut are impaired in people with obesity, and these impairments persist even after they lose weight, adding to mounting evidence that obesity has a complex and persistent biological effect.

Brain imaging revealed that people without obesity experienced reduced activity in areas of their brain involved in food intake after receiving nutrients, suggesting the brain is signaling them that they have received food and do not require more.

A study published in Nature Metabolism on Monday found that those changes were not detected in obese individuals.

Although obesity has traditionally been viewed as an individual’s inability to consume less food, there is increasing recognition that is rooted in biological mechanisms, and that interventions such as dieting are not effective in achieving long-term weight loss.

Consequently, new drugs have been developed that have helped people lose substantial amounts of weight, such as Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro.

According to Mireille Serlie, a professor of medicine at Amsterdam University Medical Center and Yale University and senior author of this study, obesity is not simply a matter of lack of willpower.

The sensory perception that food is present in the body and the brain’s response to it differ in people with obesity, she explained.

There is a biological process at work that explains why people struggle so much with obesity and why it is so hard to lose weight.

Among the participants in the study, 28 were without as defined by a body mass index (BMI) below 25, whereas 30 were diagnosed with obesity as defined by a BMI greater than 30.

It was demonstrated that the brains of participants were influenced solely by nutrients present in the stomach, without distortion by any brain responses resulting from looking, smelling, or tasting food, by infusing tap water (as a control), glucose (sugar), and lipids (fats) directly into their stomachs.

According to the study, individuals without obesity had reduced activity in regions of the brain that are involved in regulating eating behavior, whereas individuals with did not have any changes.

The researchers then focused on specific subregions of the brain associated with food intake, called the striatum, and found that people without obesity had lower activity levels, while people with obesity had no changes.

Afterwards, the researchers used a different imaging method called SPECT to examine dopamine release, which helps signal reward from food and plays a role in motivating eating behavior.

It was found that sugar induced dopamine release in both groups, but fat induced dopamine release only in those who were not obese and not in those who were obese.

SEE ALSO:

A New Life with Alcohol Detox Program at the Innovo Detox Center

Stomach Ulcer Symptoms Can Be Confused With Indigestion Symptoms

How to Lose Weight Without Feeling Hungry: Tasty and Healthy Food Choices
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs