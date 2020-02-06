Thai Health Discharges First Person to Person Patient of Coronavirus

Thai health officials have given a taxi driver a clean bill of health after he contracted the Coronavirus from a Chinese passenger. The taxi driver was Thailand’s first person to person transmission of the novel coronavirus.

The taxi driver has fully recovered and discharged from hospital, Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul said.

He was released from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute after confirmation he tested negative to the virus. Thailand reported 25 new coronavirus cases in total.

Out of this number, 16 patients remain hospitalized and nine others have been released from hospital.

The Disease Control Department reported the taxi driver had picked up a Chinese tourists, and stopped working upon feeling sick. Above all he sough medical treatment, so he entered the disease control system quickly.

This is a good example of public transport driver, following advice of the public health ministry. The driver reduce risks of transmission to other people, the Disease Control Department said.

The Disease Control Department has instructed public transport drivers to disinfect surfaces, frequently touched by passengers. Above all disinfect handles, seats, armrests with water and detergent or 70 percent alcohol.

Public transport drivers are also advised to wear face masks and often wash their hands.

Six new cases of the Coronavirus

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Thai health officials reported six more people had been detected with the novel coronavirus in Thailand. Bringing the total amount of infected people to 25.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, told a press conference the four Thais included a couple who had just visited Japan. The two others were drivers who carried Chinese tourists in their vehicles.

Health authorities had contacted their Japanese seeking information related to the infected Thai tourists.

The sixth and most recent patient has been moved to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. He is 70 years-old and dependent on a respirator as he has both the coronavirus and tuberculosis.

He was the driver of a hired van that took an elderly Chinese woman to Hua Hin. The woman was receiving treatment for the infection in hospital and her health is also improving.

Dr Suwannachai also said five of the six were recovering well and would be discharged from hospital when they were free of the coronavirus.