On Sunday, the Public Health Ministry reported that Thailand’s daily Coronavirus-related deaths decreased from 37 to 31, the fewest since Feb 20.

There were 4,739 confirmed new cases, down from 5,377 the previous day. However, antigen tests yielded a further 5,808 positive results, bringing the total to 10,547.

As of Saturday, the number of people receiving Covid-19 treatment reached 55,792, including 20,487 in hospitals. According to the daily update posted by the CDC, the remaining 29.526 people were isolated in hospitals (5,504) or at home/in the community (29,526).

There were 1,031 patients in the hospital with lung inflammation, and 509 were dependent on ventilators, the Bangkok Post reports.

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 103. This was followed by 62 in Ubon Ratchathani, 55 in Suphan Buri, 53 in Nakhon Ratchasima, and 41 in Chaiyaphum.

Over the previous 24 hours, 7,391 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

New Coronavirus Infections

Just five of the 4,739 new Coronavirus infections confirmed by the PCR test on Saturday were new arrivals from other countries – two from Sweden and one from Denmark, Japan, and Israel.

There have been 136.54 million vaccinations administered so far. According to the government, 81.4% of the population has now received at least one dose, 75.2% at least two, and 39.7% at least one booster shot.

A total of 275,672 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday alone – 30,162 as a first shot, 100,700 as a second shot, and 144,740 as a booster shot.

As of early 2020, there have been 4,411,494 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases, including 2,188,059 cases this year, with 4,325,956 complete recoveries.

There have been 29,746 deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 8,048 so far this year.