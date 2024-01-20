Connect with us

Health

HIV/AIDS, TB & Malaria Grant Of $285 Million Approved By Global Fund
Advertisement

Health

Mental Health Tips: Effective Ways To Take Care Of Your Mental Health

Health

Revolutionizing Well-being: Innovative Home Care Solutions in the UK

Health

Packing for Health: Essential Items for Your Travel Wellness Kit

Health

Multivitamins Keep You Sharp As You Age, According To Mounting Evidence

Health

Measles confirmed in metro Atlanta for the first time since 2020

Health

Breast Cancer Mortality Dropped By 58% From 1975 To 2019

Health

China Tests a Deadly Virus. Experts Say Madness Must Stop.

Health

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Analysis Committee Formed By Government

Health

What is Disease X? World Economic Forum To Discuss Health Threat

Health

LOINC Codes: Bridging The Gap In Healthcare Data Exchange

Health

Pfizer Stock Will Be Passed By Me In 2024. Here Are The Reasons.

Health

White Blood Cells And Breast Cancer: A Paradox Decoded

News Health

Medical Scholars in Thailand Worry Long COVID-19 and Vaccines May Cause Disease and Death

News Health

Progressives in Thailand Try to Derail Drug Rehab Centers on Military Bases

Health

Cervical Cancer Mortality Can Be Reduced With a Vaccine

Health

Thailand Discovers New Bat Virus That Could Infect Humans

Health

What is CPR?

Health

Why is Testosterone Essential for Men?

Health

Dementia Early Onset Causes, Prevention, And Treatment

Health

HIV/AIDS, TB & Malaria Grant Of $285 Million Approved By Global Fund

Published

2 days ago

on

HIV/AIDS, TB & Malaria Grant Of $285 Million Approved By Global Fund

(CTN News) – As part of its effort to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria in Pakistan, the Global Fund has approved a grant of $285 million for the country.

Izaskun Gaviria, Portfolio Manager of the Global Fund, made this disclosure last Thursday in a meeting with Iftikhar Shallwani, Federal Secretary of National Health and Medical Services.

Health programmes supported by the Global Fund in Pakistan were reported to the secretary by the Global Fund team. The meeting also discussed various challenges, their solutions, and the implementation of interventions for TB, HIV, and malaria in the country.

As part of the meeting, opportunities for collaboration and coordination were also explored to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare system under the new grant cycle 2024-26.

Health departments from the provinces also attended the meeting. During the meeting, it was announced that the Grant Approval Committee (GAC) approved a budget of $285 million for three diseases and that CMU is in the process of distributing it to the provinces.

As the country met all the criteria for revocation, Shallwani recommended the additional safeguard policy (ASP) be revoked immediately.

A special grant of $285 million from The Global Fund will help Punjab fight TB, AIDS, and malaria. As a result of the grant, the country will be able to prevent infectious diseases, integrate its health systems, and facilitate the provision of medicines across the country, he explained.

A Global Fund Portfolio Manager responded that ASP would not be useful for portfolio optimisation. Pakistan has a portfolio performance committee and a working group to devise an exit strategy.

Gaviria praised the national and provincial programmes, highlighting the remarkable work at healthcare facilities. On July 1, 2024, the CMU will assume Malaria PR-ship for the treatment component of the Common Management Unit (NACP), reverting the PR-ship from UNDP.

According to Gaviria, the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) will be completed soon, with thttps://www.chiangraitimes.com/health/measles-confirmed-in-metro-atlanta/he results guiding future planning and target setting. By collaborating closely with CMU, UNDP will support the university during the transition period.

Shallwani said that the government is the ultimate custodian for disease control, especially when it comes to Malaria HIV. The UN partner, UNDP, should intensify coordination with CMU for an effective implementation strategy, he urged. During the recent clearance of LLIN shipments from port, the portfolio manager commended the secretary MoNHSR&C for his stewardship.

As an example, Gaviria congratulated Pakistan for being the first country to install oxygen plants in tertiary care hospitals after the Covid pandemic.

SEE ALSO:

Multivitamins Keep You Sharp As You Age, According To Mounting Evidence

Measles confirmed in metro Atlanta for the first time since 2020

China Tests a Deadly Virus. Experts Say Madness Must Stop.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies