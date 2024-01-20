(CTN News) – As part of its effort to combat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria in Pakistan, the Global Fund has approved a grant of $285 million for the country.

Izaskun Gaviria, Portfolio Manager of the Global Fund, made this disclosure last Thursday in a meeting with Iftikhar Shallwani, Federal Secretary of National Health and Medical Services.

Health programmes supported by the Global Fund in Pakistan were reported to the secretary by the Global Fund team. The meeting also discussed various challenges, their solutions, and the implementation of interventions for TB, HIV, and malaria in the country.

As part of the meeting, opportunities for collaboration and coordination were also explored to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare system under the new grant cycle 2024-26.

Health departments from the provinces also attended the meeting. During the meeting, it was announced that the Grant Approval Committee (GAC) approved a budget of $285 million for three diseases and that CMU is in the process of distributing it to the provinces.

As the country met all the criteria for revocation, Shallwani recommended the additional safeguard policy (ASP) be revoked immediately.

A special grant of $285 million from The Global Fund will help Punjab fight TB, AIDS, and malaria. As a result of the grant, the country will be able to prevent infectious diseases, integrate its health systems, and facilitate the provision of medicines across the country, he explained.

A Global Fund Portfolio Manager responded that ASP would not be useful for portfolio optimisation. Pakistan has a portfolio performance committee and a working group to devise an exit strategy.

Gaviria praised the national and provincial programmes, highlighting the remarkable work at healthcare facilities. On July 1, 2024, the CMU will assume Malaria PR-ship for the treatment component of the Common Management Unit (NACP), reverting the PR-ship from UNDP.

According to Gaviria, the Integrated Biological and Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS) will be completed soon, with thttps://www.chiangraitimes.com/health/measles-confirmed-in-metro-atlanta/he results guiding future planning and target setting. By collaborating closely with CMU, UNDP will support the university during the transition period.

Shallwani said that the government is the ultimate custodian for disease control, especially when it comes to Malaria HIV. The UN partner, UNDP, should intensify coordination with CMU for an effective implementation strategy, he urged. During the recent clearance of LLIN shipments from port, the portfolio manager commended the secretary MoNHSR&C for his stewardship.

As an example, Gaviria congratulated Pakistan for being the first country to install oxygen plants in tertiary care hospitals after the Covid pandemic.

