Millions Receive Vaccination No-Fault Compensation in Thailand

The National Health Security Office released a report stating that a total of US$ 6.8 million dollars has been paid by Thailand’s government’s no-fault compensation program. According to the National Health Security Office, 464 people who have died or become severely and permanently disabled from Covid-19 vaccinations have so far been financially compensated.

Since the launch of the government’s no-fault compensation program, a total of 3,626 requests for compensation received by the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has been approved. said

Dr. Jadej Thammatacharee, secretary-general of the NHSO, said yesterday a total of 230 million baht (US$6,837,403.00) has been paid out to people with serious side effects from vaccinations, including 464 vaccine-related deaths.

Dr. Jadej said as of yesterday, another 287 requests for compensation were still being examined. He also said a total of 1,252 requests have been rejected because they did not fit the criteria for receiving the financial compensation.

The criteria for the government’s no-fault compensation program are broken into three levels of the severity of reported side effects of the vaccines, he said.

The three compensations levels are:

– Illness requiring continuous treatment is compensated for at most 100,000 baht per case.

– Compensation for partial disabilities following the Covid-19 vaccination is set at 240,000 baht.

– In case of death or severe permanent disabilities, 400,000 baht is offered.

Meanwhile, a woman whose 70-year-old sister died on July 13 after she had received a Covid-19 vaccine shot, said the process for claiming was very efficient. Health officials who visited her at her sister’s funeral assisted her in filing for compensation. She said it only took about three weeks to receive the 400,000-baht compensation.

She later gave all the money to her dead sister’s 70-year-old husband.

Dr. Jadej said each of the area committees handling the government’s program requests consists of a number of medical experts and members of the public.