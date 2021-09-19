Official Arrested for Stealing Millions Earmarked for the Disabled

Police in Mae Sai Chiang Rai have apprehended a government official wanted on an arrest warrant for stealing 13 million baht earmarked for disabled people. The official was in charge of finance at the Social Development Ministry was arrested on Sunday.

Thailand’s Anti-Corruption police told Thai Media that Mr. Pisal Sukjaitham, 41, was apprehended in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai on fraud charges.

The Social Development Ministry filed a complaint at Phaya Thai police station in Bangkok accusing Mr. Pisal of siphoning money earmarked for helping disabled people suffering from the coronavirus. The case was then forwarded to the Anti-Corruption police division.

Officials at the ministry took action after finding the budget of 13 million baht had been transferred to Mr. Pisal’s personal bank accounts.

The ministry did not specify exactly when the crime had been committed and Chiang Rai police in Mae Sai did not give any details on Mr.Pisal’s detention.

Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart Pankaew only told reporters that the suspect was believed to be trying to flee to Myanmar. Mr. Pisal has denied the allegation.

Furthermore, Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiart said Mr. Pisal was sent to the Anti-Corruption police station for further interrogation. He said Police planned to forward the case to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct later this week.