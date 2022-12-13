Covid-19 Becoming a Seasonal Virus in Thailand

Covid-19 is now becoming a seasonal virus in Thailand, active primarily during two seasons, infections are expected to peak between June and September, and November and February

Dr.Yong Poovorawan, director of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, claims the virus can re-infect a person, similar to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

However, unlike diseases such as measles, which can build lifelong immunity once infected or vaccinated.

Dr. Yong believes that, contrary to popular belief, herd immunity cannot stop the spread of Covid-19. Despite the fact that many people have developed immunity to the virus, the pandemic continues.

Vaccines, he claims, will not stop or contain the pandemic. No available vaccines were of higher quality than others, he added, because they all do the job of reducing severe symptoms and death.

According to the Department of Disease Control, there were 3,961 new infections between December 4 and December 10. (DDC). 107 deaths were reported across the country during this time period, with 385 people on life support.

So far this year, there have been 2,492,054 covid-19 infections across the country.

Meanwhile, the cause of death of a man on a return flight from Saudi Arabia remains unknown, and further investigation is required, according to DDC Director-General Dr.Tares Krassanairawiwong.

Dr Tares stated that Mr. Bahaem Saesoh, 71, and four relatives left on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on November 27 and returned on Saturday. Asthma was a problem for the man. He had two Covid-19 vaccinations but no booster.

He had received flu and meningococcal disease vaccinations. He developed asthma symptoms three days before the return trip and was given medication to relieve his symptoms.

On December 10, before boarding a Thai Airways International flight from Jeddah, he collapsed from exhaustion and was wheeled onto the plane.

At around 8 a.m. Thai time, a passenger sitting next to him noticed his head drooping and alerted cabin crew. He was attended to, but he showed no signs of life.

A nasal swab sample was taken because it was suspected he had Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). It discovered Covid-19 genetic material but no evidence of MERS.

BA.2.75 now responsible for 75% of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand

According to DMS director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak, BA.2.75 omicron subvariant was found in 75.4% of new domestic infections, up from 60.1% the previous week, when it surpassed BA.5 as the dominant subvariant.

Last week, genome sequencing on samples from new cases in Thailand revealed that 856 were caused by the BA.2.75 strain.

The XBB strain, which is spreading in Singapore, was found in 30 samples, while the BQ.1 subvariant, which is spreading in the Americas and Europe, was found in 13 cases. The DMS discovered only one case of XBC or Deltacron, a Delta-Omicron hybrid discovered recently in the Philippines.

Supakit warned that those who had recovered from previous strain infections could be infected again by the newly dominant BA.2.75. He added that there is no evidence that it causes more severe symptoms than other strains.

“To stay safe from Covid-19, people are still advised to wear face masks in public, wash their hands frequently, and get a vaccine booster shot every four months,” he said. “Currently available vaccines are still effective in reducing the risk of infection and preventing severe symptoms.”