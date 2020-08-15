Feel the Burn: Workout Exercise Tips for Staying Fit at Home

Daily exercise has a huge number of benefits for our physical and mental health. Exercise helps to build and maintain muscle mass and bone density, reduce the risk of developing various diseases, and boosts the immune system. Moreover, being active is also a good way to ward off some psychological issues as it promotes the release of feel-good hormones.

Establishing a consistent exercise routine can add structure to your day and protect your health in the long run. Unfortunately, with this year’s Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic, it has been difficult to find opportunities to get outside or to the gym, but that doesn’t mean you can’t break a sweat at home.

If you’re new to working out at home, check out these tips to master at-home workouts and stay healthy.

1. Establish a Routine and Set Fitness Goals

Gym and fitness class requires you to go to an actual location which naturally creates a structured workout routine for you. But this is not the case working out at home and you may find it harder to stick to your workout schedule.

It is always important to set aside a block of time and dedicate a space in your home for your daily workout. To avoid distractions and stick to your workout schedule, try to set up and follow a workout plan or use an app that can keep you focused. In the beginning stages, work out a few days per week to establish a consistent routine.

It is important to define your fitness goals as they can inspire and empower you during lazy times. Whether it’s for your health, your dream body or to improve your performance in your favourite sport or physical activity, having a goal to work towards not only keeps you motivated but also allows you to create a more focused plan.

2. Choose the Right Exercise Equipment

It may not be the best idea to splash out on hightech equipment when you first start. You should start simple and build up your gears as your goals develop. For building muscle mass you only really need a weights bench, a squat rack, dumbbells and a barbell, and enough weight for your body type and strength.

For cardio, there are lots of different machines that you can buy, but many of these such as treadmills will take up a lot of space in your home. Exercise bikes are ideal for home workouts because you store them away easily after you train. There are many options to choose from and you can check out the bowflex bike to see one that is suitable for home use.

Exercise bikes are reasonably priced and can help you burn calories, reduce fat, and build strength and stamina. calories burned, toning, muscle strengthening. They also have different settings to replicate mountain trails or track runs to keep your workout interesting.

3. Always Warm Up

Warming up properly is so important, especially for at-home, workouts as it can reduce the risk of injury and cause less stress on your body. A standard 10 minute warm up before a workout can gently increase your heart rate, increase blood flow to your muscles and loosen the joints.

The type of warm up you have to do also depends on your exercise, so you will need to do some research to find the most effective warmup.

4. Get the Form Right

Whether you are doing gym-based or at-home training, it’s important to learn the proper form before starting. This will ensure that you get the best results for your hard work and will also reduce your chances of injury.

To get started on the correct form, you can check out online fitness guides or consult a fitness specialist. If you cannot complete an exercise with proper form, consider slowing down or reducing the intensity of your cross exercises. For weight lifting, reducing the weight size or doing fewer reps can help.

5. Mix Up your Exercise Routine

Varying your workouts and their intensity is beneficial as it will enable you to keep things interesting and stop your gains from plateauing. Our bodies get used to repeated physical activities with no variation pretty quickly and this can slow down your improvement.

Most successful at-home gymers usually incorporate a mix of cardio, stretching, and muscle strengthening exercises into their routine. You can also try interval training to get fit faster without repeating the same routine.

To make your workout work, it’s important to take things to the next level. Hold yourself accountable for your routine, setting your intention, eating properly and change it up every once in a while. To stay fit at home, know what you are working for.