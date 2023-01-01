False Claim: Pfizer Vaccines Cause Blood Clots, Says FDA

Blood clotting is caused by Pfizer vaccines, according to the FDA

(CTN News) – Johnson & Johnson’s Pfizer Vaccines was restricted by the Food and Drug Administration in early May due to the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome. This is a condition that causes blood clots.

Social media users are falsely claiming the Pfizer vaccine also carries a blood clot risk.

According to the Hodgetwins, a conservative political commentary duo, the FDA has finally admitted that Pfizer’s Covid shot causes blood clots. “Only two years late!”

As Fauci loses power, much will come to light, Musk tweeted.

In less than a week, the Twitter exchange generated more than 300,000 likes. In a week, it generated over 140,000 likes on Instagram (direct link, archived link).

The claim, however, is unfounded.

According to a recent study led by FDA researchers and other medical professionals, there is a “statistical signal” between the Pfizer vaccine and pulmonary embolisms. The Pfizer vaccine does not cause blood clots, according to medical experts told USA TODAY.

USA TODAY contacted the Hodgetwins and the social media user who shared the claim for comment. In response to USA TODAY’s request for comment on Twitter and through Tesla’s press office, Musk did not respond.

Experts say the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t cause blood clotting

Dr. Yazan Abou-Ismail, a hematologist at the University of Utah, says the Pfizer Vaccines does not cause blood clots.

From Dec. 11, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2022, the study monitored 14 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccinations. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provided the data.

The frequency of each event was then compared to the expected rate prior to COVID-19 vaccination.

Pfizer’s vaccine was associated with pulmonary embolism statistically. According to William Petri, a professor of internal medicine and pathology at the University of Virginia, this signal merely indicates an association with the vaccine, not causation.

In an email to USA TODAY, FDA spokesperson Abigail Capobianco said the agency has not found any causal links between Pfizer vaccines and potential “adverse events of special interest” identified in 2021. One of these events is pulmonary embolism.

Petri said the association may not be due to vaccination. Due to their age, comorbidities, or nursing home residency, people receiving vaccines may already be at higher risk for lung blood clots.

In addition, he pointed out that the study failed to consider underlying risk factors.

Early warning systems underestimate or overestimate certain medical conditions based on billing codes in claims data, the authors said.

According to the authors, “More robust epidemiologic studies are underway to further evaluate these signals because an early warning system does not prove that the vaccines cause these outcomes.”

Similarly, Dr. Richard Martinello, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University, stated that further study is needed to determine whether the researchers found a true association.

Associated Press, Politi Fact, AFP, Factcheck.org, and Health Feedback also debunked the claim.

Based on 80,000 pages of Pfizer Vaccines data, USA TODAY debunked that the vaccine has a 12% efficacy rate and harms fetuses. In addition, USA TODAY debunked that a Pfizer trial reported 42,000 adverse events and 1,200 deaths.

False, according to our rating

Our research indicates that the FDA stated Pfizer vaccines cause blood clots are FALSE. Pfizer’s vaccine was found to cause pulmonary embolism in a study led by FDA researchers published on Dec. 1.

Although further research is needed to conclude how the Pfizer vaccine causes leads toclots, medical experts said.

