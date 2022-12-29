COVID-19 To Be Managed By China With Measures Against Class B Infections

(CTN News) – The Chinese government will manage the COVID-19 outbreak through the use of measures targeting Class-B infectious diseases rather than Class-A infectious diseases, which will mark a major shift in the way the government deals with epidemics.

In a statement released on Monday, the National Health Commission of China announced that the Chinese term for COVID-19 has been renamed from “novel Coronavirus pneumonia” to “novel Coronavirus infection.”

As of January 8, 2023, China will begin the process of downgrading the management of the disease from Class A to Class B, in accordance with their legislation on infectious diseases prevention and treatment.

The disease will be removed from quarantinable infectious disease management in accordance with the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China.

It is currently classified as a Class-B infectious disease. However, in China, COVID-19 is subjected to the preventive and control measures used for a Class-A infectious disease.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are three classes (Class A, Class B, and Class C) of notifiable infectious diseases that are divided into 40 categories, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC).

As far as infectious diseases are concerned, plague and cholera are classified as Class A diseases. Infectious diseases classified as Class B include SARS, AIDS, and tuberculosis among others.

Infectious diseases in class C include influenza, mumps, and many other diseases.

Various factors have been in place to make this adjustment possible, according to a document released on the same day by the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council against COVID-19, citing the latest virus mutations, the epidemic’s development, as well as the country’s epidemic response strategies.

In this document, the authorities stated that they would discontinue quarantine measures against people who have been infected with novel Coronaviruses.

In addition, they would cease to identify close contacts or designate areas at high or low risk.

Cases of COVID-19 will receive classified treatment and a timely adjustment will be made to medical care policies to ensure a smooth transition.

In addition, the country will also adjust its testing policies as well as the frequency and content of the release of epidemic information to the public.

The document stated that in addition, measures aimed at preventing the spread of disease will be lifted in order to promote better health among tourists and imports.

As a result of the adjustment, China will focus its efforts on protecting the health of its people and preventing cases of COVID-19 that may be severe.

In order to protect people’s lives and health to the maximum extent possible, measures will be taken to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economic and social development of countries.

SEE ALSO:

Boosting Your Immune System: Is It Possible?