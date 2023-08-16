Connect with us

New Migraine And Sarcoma Medications Have Been Added To The PBS
Published

13 mins ago

New Migraine And Sarcoma Medications Have Been Added To The PBS

(CTN News) – The Migraine Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) has added two new features that will enable thousands of patients to save significant amounts on their medical bills every year as a result of the changes.

Eptinezumab (also known as Vyepti) is now on the PBS for the first time. This is the first intravenous calcitonin gene related peptide inhibitor treatment for the prevention of migraine headaches to be listed on the PBS.

Those suffering from chronic migraine who have not been able to take other preventative medications, or are unable to do so, are intended to receive the medication.

In the near future, it is expected that more than 4500 people will benefit from the addition, with treatment currently costing patients more than $6000 per year on average.

For the first time, the drug trabectin (sold as Yondelis), which is used to treat leiomyosarcomas or liposarcomas, will also be available on the Public Health Service Plan.

The disease is diagnosed in around 1600 Australians each year, and there are expected to be an additional 50 patients who will benefit from this treatment option in the near future.

In the absence of subsidies, Migraine patients can pay $44,000 for each course of treatment, whereas costs will now be around $30 per script instead of $44,000.

There will be a further expansion of the use of enzalutamide (sold as Xtandi), which is already on the Migraine PBS, to include the treatment of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer that has spread beyond its original location.

In June of this year, apalutamide (sold as Erlyand) was approved by the PBS for the treatment of the same type of prostate cancer as apalutamide.

Approximately 3000 Australians will have the opportunity to choose between the two treatment options available to them.
As a result of the PBS additions, the Migraine Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, said the additions will provide ‘immense relief’ for those suffering from the illness.

As a result of these PBS listings, thousands of Australians will be able to access new treatments and new hope that will improve their quality of life,’ he said.

