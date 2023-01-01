Skin Cancer Symptoms, Treatment, And Prevention

(CTN News) – Most cancers are skin cancers, depending on where you live. Europeans, Americans, and Australians are particularly prone to melanoma of the skin.

Skin cancer is classified into non-melanoma and malignant melanoma, and both types are on the rise.

According to the WHO Global Cancer Observatory, cancer will rise worldwide between 2020 and 2040.

Does global warming increase skin cancer rates?

Researchers believe rising global temperatures are at least partly responsible for rising skin rates, but it is too early to say for sure.

Climate change is believed to be associated with the rising incidence of skin cancer and melanoma because of ultraviolet radiation.

Moreover, Elsevier and the Women’s Dermatological Society published a review of evidence in 2020 that concluded there was “strong circumstantial evidence supporting the hypothesis that climate change has contributed to the increase in cancer incidence globally and will continue to exert a negative impact on cancer incidence for many decades to come.”

Skin color and demographics matter

Skin cancer is more common in people with pale skin, blue eyes, and red or fair hair. As the WHO puts it, “naturally brown or black people” can tolerate relatively high levels of sun exposure without getting sunburned or getting skin cancer.

Australia and New Zealand have some of the highest skin cancer rates. It’s because both countries have white populations with ancestry linked to European settlers. The early settlers had fair skin, so they weren’t used to the harsh sun.

There aren’t many skin cancers in Africa and Asia. According to the Global Cancer Observatory, new cancer cases could increase by 96% in African countries by 2040. During that time, Asia could see a 59% increase and Latin America and the Caribbean a 67% increase.

How do you prevent skin cancer?

It’s more common in older people, but young people can get it too. It can be caused by early skin damage or a family history of cancer.

Also keep these things in mind:

You burn easily in the sun, right?

Are you freckled or mole-prone?

Have you ever had a severe sunburn?

You’re more likely to get cancer if you live near the equator or south of the equator. This is because UV light radiation from the sun is the biggest risk factor.

Skin cancer has eight major subtypes.

The eight most common types of melanoma, according to Cancer Research UK:

In most cases, melanoma spreads superficially. Between 30 and 50, it affects men and women. For men, it’s usually on the chest, and for women, it’s on the legs.

There are many kinds of melanoma, but nodular melanoma is the most common.

Melanoma known as lentigo maligna is often found on the face and other parts of the body that get a lot of sun.

There are a few rare types of melanoma:

Melanoma without pigment is known as amelanotic melanomas.

The palms of your hands and soles of your feet can get arcal lentiginous melanoma.

A mucosal melanoma starts in mucous membranes, like the anus, vagina, penis, vulva, mouth, and digestive system.

The uvea is where melanoma of the eye develops.

Also known as desmoplastic melanoma.

What are the signs of skin cancer?

CDC says “there’s a simple way to remember the warning signs” – the A-B-C-D-Es of melanoma:

Checking your skin regularly can help you catch skin cancer early. Seek professional advice if you’re worried about anything. You should get screened for cancer every two years, experts say.

