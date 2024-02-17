Expansion By Pfizer Sparks a Boom For These Healthcare REITs

(CTN News) – Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are among the leading healthcare REITs, uniquely positioned to benefit from partnerships and tenancies with them.

Pfizer’s expansion of its research and healthcare services could provide significant growth opportunities for these REITs.

With its investment in life sciences properties, Healthpeak Properties offers spaces that could be useful for companies like, which focus on research and development.

Providing an environment conducive to innovation, Peak’s state-of-the-art facilities meet pharmaceutical research’s complex requirements. Healthpeak’s reputation as a leader in the life sciences industry would be enhanced by a partnership or lease with Pfizer.

An investor in long-term care facilities that specializes in clinical trials and patient care programs, Omega Healthcare Investors is interested in partnering with Pfizer.

Omega’s facilities could be crucial for Pfizer’s development of treatments and vaccines, improving Omega’s role in supporting healthcare delivery and pharmaceutical advancements.

Apart from its diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate, Ventas Inc. also owns and operates medical office buildings and research centers. It also pays a dividend of 4% on its equity.

By taking advantage of Ventas’ facilities, Pfizer could expand its presence in key healthcare markets through research initiatives, administrative offices, or patient care activities.

