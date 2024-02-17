Connect with us

Business

Indian Fintech Paytm Gets Reprieve With Axis Deal
Advertisement

Business

Navigating the Digital Landscape: Sotavento Medios Redefining SEO Services in Singapore

Business

BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Ad Features Progress-Driven Content

Business

Alibaba Invests In An Overseas E-Commerce Unit Amid Slow China Growth

Business

Bank of Thailand Reports Non-Performing Loans Hit Highest Rate in Asia

Business

Capital One Buys Discover Financial Services, Report Says

Business

Using ASML Tools, China Seeks Military

Business

Walmart Reportedly Explores Buying Vizio To Grow Sales Again

Business

GlobalFoundries To Receive $1.5B From The US For Chip Manufacturing

Business

Federal Reserve Study: OPEC Decisions Help Stabilize Oil Markets

Business

Citigroup Becomes Air Astana Group GDR's Depositary Bank

Business

Coinbase Commerce Integrates With Lightning Network And Solana

Business

How The Skool Platform Is Changing The World Of Online Business

Business

Mollars Plans To Launch a Cryptocurrency Exchange

Business

Bitcoin ETFs Attracted $2.2 Billion In Net Inflows Last Week

Business

Binance Plea Deal: US Prosecutors Want $4.3 Billion Accepted

Business

UK Court Sides With Lessor Over Seized VietJet Airbus A321 Planes

Business

Thwaite Confirms As NatWest CEO, Leading To A 20% Jump In Profits

Business

Over 1,600 Nike Jobs Will Be Cut As Part Of Cost-Cutting Program

Business

Ben Sung Joins UBS To Expand Private Credit In Southeast Asia

Business

Indian Fintech Paytm Gets Reprieve With Axis Deal

Published

5 days ago

on

Indian Fintech Paytm Gets Reprieve With Axis Deal

(CTN News) – An agreement has been reached between Paytm and Axis Bank Ltd., putting India’s answer to PayPal on the road to survival after a number of regulatory concerns.

Paytm Payments Bank has been replaced by Lender Axis as the backbone of merchant payments settlement business, the company announced on Friday. Up until recently, Paytm Payments Bank was key partner. However, regulatory action threatens much of operations.

The agreement is a victory for billionaire founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who has been trying to stabilize his business since regulatory curbs shocked both the company and India’s fintech industry.

Among the country’s top banks, Axis gains payments volume using QR codes and card machines by a brand name that has become synonymous with digital transactions.

The Shares of have lost more than 50% of their value since the regulators ordered Payments Bank to cease its key operations, citing non-compliance.

Analysts speculated that reputation may be damaged as a result of the restrictions, leading some to speculate that digital payments customers may defect to rivals such as Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe.

Macquarie warns that Paytm faces a serious risk of losing customers

Axis Bank will become nodal account, which will be used for clearing merchant transactions. In addition to boosting merchant confidence, the partnership should allow them to continue receiving their settlements without interruptions on the platform.

Paytm may require partnerships, including peer-to-peer transactions.

As previously announced, India’s banking regulator has given Payments Bank until March 15 to wind down much of its operations. The Paytm banking affiliate provides broader empire with services such as payments and digital wallets.

SEE ALSO:

Thwaite Confirms As NatWest CEO, Leading To A 20% Jump In Profits

Over 1,600 Nike Jobs Will Be Cut As Part Of Cost-Cutting Program
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies