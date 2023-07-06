With Endometriosis, The Likelihood Of Having a First Live Birth Is Lower

(CTN News) – It has been shown that women who have had a subsequent surgical diagnosis of endometriosis have a significantly lower incidence of first live births as well as a lower fertility rate.

The study was conducted by Ada Tuominen and her colleagues from Helsinki University Hospital and the University of Helsinki, involving women with surgical certification of endometriosis from 1998 to 2012 in a retrospective population-based cohort study.

The final cohort included 18,324 women who had (6,384 with isolated diagnosis of ovarian; 5,789 with peritoneal; 1,267 with deep endometriosis) and 35,793 matched references.

An incidence rate (IR) and an incidence rate ratio (IRR) have been calculated for the first live birth that took place before surgical verification of was performed.

According to the study’s overall results, 40.2 percent of women with delivered a live birth before the index day (surgery), and 66.3 percent of those without delivered a live birth before the index day (surgery).

As a result of the comparison of the cohort and the reference cohort, the researchers observed that the IRs for the first live birth per 100 person-years were 2.64 and 5.21, respectively, based on the first live birth rate per 100 person-years in the endometriosis cohort and the reference cohort.

As a result of the subcohort study, subcohorts with different types of showed similar IRs.

In terms of the first live birth, there was an IRR of 0.51 between the and reference cohorts, and there was no difference between the endometriosis subcohorts when it came to the IRR.

A woman with endometriosis had a fertility rate of 1.93 and 2.16 before surgical diagnosis, respectively, whereas a woman with a reference cohort had a fertility rate of 2.10.

The median age at which the first live birth occurred for both women and the reference cohort was 25.5 years; the median age at which endometriosis surgically detected was 35.0 years.

