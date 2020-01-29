Five Popular Ways to Keep Yourself Fit in Thailand

Although Thailand is notorious for its decadence and party atmosphere, that doesn’t mean that this country doesn’t also offer a wide range of exciting and unique fitness opportunities.

From water sports for beach lovers, to specialized boxing for those who prefer a more combative sport, to fitness retreats that promise to transform your body in a matter of weeks – Thailand has a sporting activity for everyone.

So, whether you are looking to get fit in Thailand, or if you are planning a trip there and want to ensure you maintain your fitness levels, keep reading to discover the top five ways that people exercise in this southern Asian country. This way you can still indulge in all the delicious street food without feeling too guilty!

1. Try your hand at hiking

Not for the fainthearted, but if you can stand the heat, there are some beautiful trekking opportunities in Thailand including the famous Tiger Temple trek where you can marvel at the massive statue of Buddha – if you manage to get to the top that is!

Doi Suthep-Pui National Park is another great option with the chance to scale the sacred Doi Pui mountain and enjoy the tropical views of the surrounding banana and giant fig trees.

Remember to pack plenty of water though, as the heat coupled with the intense physical exertion can be dangerous if you become dehydrated.

2. Build muscle and keep fit with Muay Thai

Arguably the most popular way to keep fit in Thailand, Muay Thai is a form of boxing or kickboxing that is unique to the country, where participants use their fists, elbows, knees and shins to fight each other.

Not only will this sport help you to build muscle and burn calories, it will also teach you about the importance of self-discipline – a vital skill for ensuring that you achieve your fitness goals.

3. Kick Start your regime with a fitness retreat

Thailand is home to many fitness retreats with Ultimate Fitness being the number one Fitness retreat overseas worldwide, providing visitors with the opportunity to revolutionize both their diet and fitness regime.

If you struggle with motivation or feel like you need something radical to kickstart your fitness routine or weight loss journey, then a fitness retreat is the ideal experience for you.

4. Dive deep and keep fit



If you want to get fit without it feeling like a chore, then you can’t go far wrong with an afternoon diving in the calm and crystal waters that Thailand provides. With a diverse selection of exotic marine life for you to marvel at, plus the chance to burn up to 600 calories per hour, scuba diving or snorkeling is definitely up there on the top five fitness activities to try in Thailand.

5. Keep fit with keep fitThai Chi or yoga on the beach

If you want to embrace the beautiful natural surroundings of Thailand but are not a fan of the ocean, then why not practice some Thai Chi or yoga on the beach. Both of these popular activities can be as rigorous or low impact as you would like, with some of the health benefits including the ability to: