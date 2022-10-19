Daily Mail Report On COVID-19 Research Deemed ‘False And Inaccurate’ By Boston University

(CTN News) – A report on Boston University’s research on COVID-19 has been published.

It was reported in The Daily Mail on Monday that researchers at BU had developed a new and more deadly strain of COVID-19. A preprint research paper was cited in that report.

As reported by Boston University, the report is misleading and inaccurate. Researchers at the school’s National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratories say the COVID-19 replicate is actually less dangerous than previously reported.

BU released a statement today apologizing for the incorrect and false news about its COVID-19 research, which appeared in the Daily Mail today.

In addition, this research does not constitute gain-of-function research, which means that it did not amplify the Washington state SARS-CoV-2 virus strain or make it more dangerous. It actually decreased the risk of replication of the virus.”

The school believes that the Daily Mail’s reporting was sensationalized and misinterpreted.

A particular type of mouse was used as an animal model, which is highly susceptible to the disease. 80 to 100 percent of the infected mice developed disease from the Washington strain, according to the school.

Omicron, on the other hand, causes a very mild disease in these animals.”

In 2009, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories opened for the study of a variety of infectious diseases and pathogens.

University officials say the study was conducted in the lab’s biosafety-level 3 facilities, inside a biosafety cabinet and inside a sealed room. The researchers claim that the research will benefit public health by helping to develop targeted interventions.

Following a thorough review of the proposed research, the Boston University Institutional Biosafety Committee, Boston Biosafety Committee and Boston Public Health Commission approved this research protocol in March 2020,

Provided all applicable safety controls are followed by the lab, including the CDC guidelines for handling COVID-19 and the Boston Biological Laboratory Regulations,” a spokesperson for the Boston Public Health Commission stated.

