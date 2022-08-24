Connect with us

Health

Hepatitis B & C: Infertility in Men Caused By Viral Hepatitis?
Advertisement

Health

Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Why do you need a Soft Bristle Sonic Electric Toothbrush?

Health

Pfizer and BioNTech Seek U.S. Authorization For Vaccine Booster Retooled For Omicron

Health

Dog Virus: Northern Michigan State Investigates Dog Virus Outbreak 2022

Health

Common Reasons Men Experience Incontinence

Health

Benefits of Online Health Insurance in 2022

Health

Marijuana For Patients: How Cannabis is Used in the World For Medical Purposes

Health

How Does The HHC Cart Work?

Health

Oral Polio Vaccine Linked to Thousands of Polio Cases Since 2017

Health News

Monkeypox Vaccine: Can It Stop The Current Outbreak?

Health

FDA Approves Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine For Emergency use in Ages 12-17

Health News

Authorities Move to Curb Rohypnol Abuse in Thailand

Health

US to Provide Extra 50,000 Monkeypox Vaccines For Pride by Gay Men

Health

3 Top Ways a Collagen Supplement Improves Skin Health

Health

Richard Engel, NBC News Correspondent, Announces The Death Of His Son

Health

Rett Syndrome Angels Partner With Worcester's Double Down For The Next Draft

Health

Why London's Kids Are Getting Polio Vaccine Boosters?

Health News

Monkeypox Cases Jumped 20% In The Last Week To 35,000 Across 92 Countries, WHO Reports

Health

6 Top Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Medical Cannabis

Health

How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in California?

Health

Hepatitis B & C: Infertility in Men Caused By Viral Hepatitis?

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Hepatitis B & C: Infertility in Men Caused By Viral Hepatitis?

The effects of Hepatitis B and C on male fertility can be severe. Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The most common symptom of viral hepatitis, know as viral Hepatitis, is liver inflammation, which is caused by the presence of viruses in the body. However, experts say that these viral infections, particularly hepatitis B and C, can also have an effect on male fertility by impairing the function of the sperm.

As a result of an exclusive interaction with the HealthSiteDr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains how hepatitis infection affects male fertility in an exclusive interview with HealthSite.

How hepatitis B and C impact male fertility?

Hepatitis and infertility go hand in hand. Hepatitis B affects a lot of people. The ovarian and uterine glands might not be affected by hepatitis. In males, it can negatively affect spermatogenesis. The Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) are spread through blood, while HBV can also be spread through sexual contact. Male infertility is caused by many viruses that affect the sperm. Sperm have abnormal morphology and are less motile when they have HCV. It affects the sperm count and the semen volume. In addition, HBV’s ‘S’ protein lowers sperm motility and reduces fertilization rates by half.

.According to the evidence available, couples, wherein the male partner had suffered from HBV, risked low fertility even after opting for In Virto Fartilization (IVF) treatment. Those males detected with hepatitis B have a higher risk of sperm DNA fragmentation, or damage to the DNA inside sperm, which causes infertility and even miscarriage.

So, what one should do to keep hepatitis B infection at bay?

Males with hepatitis B are more likely to have infertility than those without it. The most common cause of infertility is hepatitis B. It’s safe and effective to get vaccinated against hepatitis B. Those who are sexually active, have multiple sexual partners, or are the sexual partner of someone with hepatitis B should get the vaccine. Talk to your fertility expert about hepatitis if you’re planning a baby via ART. Fertility consultants will give you instructions if you want to start a family.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis B range from mild to severe. They usually appear about one to four months after you’ve been infected, and some people can be asymptomatic. Signs and symptoms may include:
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Fever
  • Joint pain
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Weakness and fatigue
  • Jaundice

 

What is the main causes of hepatitis?

 

SEE Also:

Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Why do you need a Soft Bristle Sonic Electric Toothbrush?

Pfizer and BioNTech Seek U.S. Authorization For Vaccine Booster Retooled For Omicron

Benefits of Online Health Insurance in 2022

Oral Polio Vaccine Linked to Thousands of Polio Cases Since 2017

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading