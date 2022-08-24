Hepatitis B & C: Infertility in Men Caused By Viral Hepatitis?

The effects of Hepatitis B and C on male fertility can be severe. Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

The most common symptom of viral hepatitis, know as viral Hepatitis, is liver inflammation, which is caused by the presence of viruses in the body. However, experts say that these viral infections, particularly hepatitis B and C, can also have an effect on male fertility by impairing the function of the sperm.

As a result of an exclusive interaction with the HealthSite, Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains how hepatitis infection affects male fertility in an exclusive interview with HealthSite.

How hepatitis B and C impact male fertility?

Hepatitis and infertility go hand in hand. Hepatitis B affects a lot of people. The ovarian and uterine glands might not be affected by hepatitis. In males, it can negatively affect spermatogenesis. The Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) are spread through blood, while HBV can also be spread through sexual contact. Male infertility is caused by many viruses that affect the sperm. Sperm have abnormal morphology and are less motile when they have HCV. It affects the sperm count and the semen volume. In addition, HBV’s ‘S’ protein lowers sperm motility and reduces fertilization rates by half.

.According to the evidence available, couples, wherein the male partner had suffered from HBV, risked low fertility even after opting for In Virto Fartilization (IVF) treatment. Those males detected with hepatitis B have a higher risk of sperm DNA fragmentation, or damage to the DNA inside sperm, which causes infertility and even miscarriage.

So, what one should do to keep hepatitis B infection at bay?

Males with hepatitis B are more likely to have infertility than those without it. The most common cause of infertility is hepatitis B. It’s safe and effective to get vaccinated against hepatitis B. Those who are sexually active, have multiple sexual partners, or are the sexual partner of someone with hepatitis B should get the vaccine. Talk to your fertility expert about hepatitis if you’re planning a baby via ART. Fertility consultants will give you instructions if you want to start a family.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis B range from mild to severe. They usually appear about one to four months after you’ve been infected, and some people can be asymptomatic. Signs and symptoms may include:

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Fever

Joint pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Weakness and fatigue

Jaundice

What is the main causes of hepatitis?

SEE Also:

Sonic Electric Toothbrush: Why do you need a Soft Bristle Sonic Electric Toothbrush?

Pfizer and BioNTech Seek U.S. Authorization For Vaccine Booster Retooled For Omicron

Benefits of Online Health Insurance in 2022

Oral Polio Vaccine Linked to Thousands of Polio Cases Since 2017