Cannabis Use During Pregnancy May Increase Mental Health Issues in Children

(CTN News) – Increasing amounts of recreational cannabis are being consumed in the United States, according to new research.
Globally, cannabis was the most used substance in 2018, according to UNODC’s World Drug Report 2020.
There are risks associated with cannabis use, including impaired judgment and memory loss, even when it is prescribed for medical purposes.
Cannabis use has also been linked to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
Research from Washington University in St. Louis, MO, suggests that children exposed to cannabis during the womb show increased symptoms of psychopathology – such as anxiety and depression – as adolescents.