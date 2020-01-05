Government of Thailand to Open More Medical Cannabis Clinics

The government of Thailand plans to increase medical cannabis availability by opening more medical cannabis clinics and providing a booking service via a smartphone app. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told a press briefing on Friday.

Minister Charnvirakul said that his ministry will open a cannabis clinic under Thai Traditional Medicine at the Museum of Public Health; the Thai Traditional Medicine (Thai Pavilion Building) and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Nonthaburi province.

“This clinic aims to expand the availability of medical cannabis to patients in Bangkok and its perimeter,” he said. “It will be open daily except public holidays instead of opening only on Tuesday like other cannabis clinics.”

The Health Minister also said that to make it more convenient, patients can book the service in advance via the mobile app. The mobile app is called Dr. Ganja in TMM”, which is available in both android and iOS systems, the Nation reports.

The Minister said “patients visiting the clinic wishing medical cannabis must provide a detailed medical history. Also the distribution of medical cannabis would be closely supervised by doctors under Thai traditional medicine.”

“It is highly recommended that the patients pick up the medicine and show their ID card, at cannabis clinics. Even more doctors reserve the right to withhold giving medical cannabis to non-patients to prevent drug abuse problems.”

Public Health is also extening service hours of the cannabis clinic at Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachinburi province. Even more open an additional clinic at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

Farmers to grow medical cannabis

The Health Minister has also proposed farmers be allowed to grow cannabis plants under a joint scheme with the state.

Minister Charnvirakul, said he has signed a draft regulation on allowing farmers to grow cannabis. The regulation will be examined by the Council of State and then submitted to the cabinet for consideration.

The proposed regulation seeks to allow individual farmers to gain permission to grow cannabis plants for medical purposes. The farming will also have to be a joint scheme with an authorised state agency, he said. Permission to grow cannabis will be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration in Thailand