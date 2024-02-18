Connect with us

Health

Breast Cancer Incidence And Mortality Are Lower With Risk-Reducing Mastectomies
Advertisement

Health

AbbVie's New CEO Is Robert Michael, Successing Richard Gonzalez

Health

HPV Vaccine Doesn't Reach Many Young People, Says CDC

Health

Food Allergy Medication Xolair Is FDA-Approved For Asthma

Health

EU Approves Pfizer's Drug For Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Health

Symptoms Of Heart Disease According To Doctors

Health

Expansion By Pfizer Sparks a Boom For These Healthcare REITs

Health

Eye Health Essentials: 7 Tips For Improving Your Vision

Health

Health Officials in Thailand Push for Stronger Vaping Laws

Health

New RNA Therapeutics Could Be Developed For Cancer

Health

Taxation Of Cigarettes May Reduce Consumption

Health

What Does a Day in the Life in Assisted Living Look Like?

Health

Breast Cancer Detection With Low-Dose Positron Emission Mammography

Health

Artificial Blood Vessels Made With 3D Printing: Icy Veins

Health

CDC To Drop Five-Day COVID-19 Isolation Guidelines: Report

Health

Grand Rapids Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Source Identified

Health

Thailand to Offer Free IVF Treatments to Counter Declining Birth Rate

Health

Alaskapox, The Viral Disease That Killed a Man In The US

Health

Study Highlights Dementia's Financial Burden On Older Adults And Their Families

Health

Super Bowl LVIII Sees Pfizer Launch An Oncology Campaign

Health

Breast Cancer Incidence And Mortality Are Lower With Risk-Reducing Mastectomies

Published

4 days ago

on

Breast Cancer Incidence And Mortality Are Lower With Risk-Reducing Mastectomies

(CTN News) – Research at the Familial Breast Cancer Research Unit at Women’s College Hospital and Professor Kelly Metcalfe at Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing found that risk-reducing mastectomies (RRMs) significantly lower the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer and the chance of dying in women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 genetic variants.

Researchers examined the effects of RRM on women with pathogenic variants and no cancer diagnosis in the British Journal of Cancer. As of yet, only one other study has been published in the Netherlands that quantifies the benefits associated with RRM.

A woman’s decision to undergo a risk-reducing mastectomy is often difficult, and the more evidence we provide her with when she is making that decision, the better informed her care plan will be,” says Metcalfe, also a Senior Scientist at Women’s College Research Institute.

Women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 variants have an 80% chance of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. RRMs reduce the risk of breast cancer by 90%, and 30% of women with a pathogenic variant opt for this surgery in Canada. A high-risk woman can prevent breast cancer with this method, says Metcalfe.

Over the course of six years, Metcalfe and her team followed over 1600 participants from a registry of women with a pathogenic BRCA 1/2 variant from nine different countries, half of whom underwent a risk-reducing mastectomy.

The RRM group suffered 20 cancers and two deaths at the end of the trial, while the control group suffered 100 breast cancers and seven deaths.

The risk of developing cancer after a risk-reducing mastectomy decreased by 80 percent, and the probability of dying from breast cancer after 15 years after a risk-reducing mastectomy was less than 1%.

Even though there was no significant difference in death rates between the two groups, we know that a risk-reducing mastectomy significantly reduces the risk of ever developing cancer.” says Metcalfe.

It will be possible to assess the true mortality risk with precision and highlight the benefits associated with this type of surgery if Metcalfe follows these participants for an extended period of time.

SEE ALSO:

Eye Health Essentials: 7 Tips For Improving Your Vision

Health Officials in Thailand Push for Stronger Vaping Laws

Expansion By Pfizer Sparks a Boom For These Healthcare REITs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies