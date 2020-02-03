Thai Doctors Discover Flu, Anti-Aids Drug Effective in Fighting Coronavirus

Thai Doctors have confirmed a combination of flu and anti-aids drugs commonly used to HIV is effective in treating patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The finding was confirmed by two doctors from Rajavithi Hospital, Kriangsak Atipornwanich and Assoc Prof Subsai Kongsangdao, at a media briefing in Bangkok on Sunday.

The use was declared a success after being used on a woman from Wuhan, China who displayed severe symptoms. The woman showed signs of improvement within 48 hours after the drug cocktail was administered.

The 70-year-old tourist was first admitted to Hua Hin Hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan. She was transferred to Rajavithi Hospital on Jan 29.

Anti-flu and anti-aids drug combo

Even more finding the patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus, doctors decided to administer oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug used to treat the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers). In addition they used lopinavir and ritonavir — anti-aids drugs commonly prescribed to HIV-positive patients.

Dr Kriangsak said Chinese health authorities have already started using the combination to treat coronavirus patients. “We checked and found that Mers patients were effectively treated with flu medications. Furthermore we added the anti-retrovirals with great results.

“After 10 days of positive readings, the test finally came back negative 48 hours after administering the medications. The treatment, as well as the recovery, is fast,” he said.

Effective on patients

Other coronavirus patients will now be treated with the flue, anti-aids drug combination. Especially as this combination has proved to be effective on patients with serious symptoms, they said.

At the media briefing, doctors from the Public Health Minister updated the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19.

One patient has recovered, bringing the total number of treated cases to eight. Furthermore, 38 more patients met the criteria for further screening and investigation. This brings the total number of suspected cases up to 382, the briefing was told.