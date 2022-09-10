Botox Competitor Approved By FDA

Dr. Balaji Prasad, an analyst with Barclays Investment Bank covering specialty pharmaceuticals, says users don’t have to go every three months.

In a world where time is of the essence, a long-lasting product is extremely useful.”

A neuromuscular blocking agent and botulinum toxin, like Abbvie’s Botox, the new drug enters the $3 billion facial injection drug market.

Revance CEO Mark Foley told the Times that the new technology opens up therapeutic possibilities.

There are also huge medical opportunities with migraines, cervical dystonia, overactive bladder, etc.

The company has tested these other medical issues. Instead of creating a needle-free product, it discovered how to stabilize it using peptide technology.

Typically, human serum or animal protein is used.

In 2010, the FDA approved Botox as a treatment for chronic migraines.

About 2% of people in the Revance studies experienced drooping eyelids, and about 6% had headaches.

In addition to general muscle weakness and breathing difficulties, toxins-based treatment can have other side effects, the FDA cautioned. Daxxify study participants showed none.

Due to pandemic restrictions, Revance’s plans have been pushed back to November 2020.

The company’s working cell bank, which contains the drug’s active ingredient, was found to have quality control problems in June 2021. These concerns have been resolved.

